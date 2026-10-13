Equestria family searches for missing African grey parrot

A heartbroken Equestria family is pleading with the community to help locate their missing African grey parrot, Kiki.

Kiki flew from her home in Willow Green Estate, Equestria East, on Friday, October 9, at approximately 13:30.

The parrot, which has grey feathers and a distinctive bright red tail, has been part of the Beumer family for more than seven years.

Miranda Beumer said she was heartbroken and pleaded with the community to stay alert and not harm Kiki.

“We don’t know her exact age, as we adopted her seven years ago from a very elderly gentleman who could no longer care for her when he moved into an assisted-living facility,” Beumer said.

She said Kiki was an indoor bird and not accustomed to living outdoors.

Although Kiki flew out on October 9, the family discovered she had stayed inside the estate for several days only after speaking to gardeners and domestic workers on Monday, October 12.

Missing African grey parrot Kiki next to her cage.

Photo: Supplied

Family spots parrot on rooftop

The family spotted Kiki on a rooftop on Sunday, October 11, just before sunset.

“She appeared very happy to see us, flapping her wings and making noises, but she was too frightened to fly down,” Beumer said.

Her husband climbed onto the roof to try to reach the parrot, but Kiki flew into a tall palm tree in a neighbouring garden.

As it was getting dark, the family placed her cage and food where she could see them, hoping she would return, but she was gone by sunrise.

Missing African grey parrot Kiki. Photo: Supplied



Beumer appeals to neighbouring estates

Beumer believed Kiki might still be in Willow Green Estate or had moved into neighbouring estates, including Goldenfields, Vivini Estate, Furrow Sands, or Willow Brooke.

She urgently appealed to residents in Willow Green and all surrounding estates in Equestria East to keep an eye out for Kiki.

“Please check your gardens, trees, rooftops and other sheltered areas, and ask your gardeners and domestic workers to do the same,” she said.

She added that Kiki may be hiding quietly in a tree or garden, and people may not realise she is a lost pet.

“If you see or hear an African grey parrot, please contact us immediately with the exact location and, if possible, a photograph,” Beumer said. “Please do not chase her or attempt to catch her, as she is frightened and may fly away again. If you spot her, please keep her in sight from a safe distance and contact us urgently.”

She said Kiki is a much-loved member of the family, and the thought of her being alone and frightened outdoors in the recent hot, dry weather is devastating.

“We are desperately hoping that someone will see her, recognise her from this appeal, and help us bring her home safely,” Beumer said. “We would be eternally grateful for any information, no matter how small.”

Anyone with information can contact Miranda Beumer on 082 381 8422 or 083 658 0822.

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