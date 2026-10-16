CrimeLocal news

Search intensifies for missing woman after Theresapark disappearance

A dedicated joint operations centre is co-ordinating search efforts across Pretoria as police urge anyone with information to come forward.

4 hours ago
Trott Chaane 1 minute read
Police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing Sarah-Lee Venter, who last seen in Theresapark on September 29.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing Sarah-Lee Venter, who was reported missing at Pretoria North Police Station after she was last seen in Theresapark on September 29.

The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing, with police pursuing various investigative measures to establish her whereabouts.

A Joint Operational Command Centre has been activated to co-ordinate and oversee the search and investigative efforts.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the public’s assistance could help investigators find Venter.

“Anyone who may have information that could assist in tracing Sarah-Lee Venter is urged to come forward and share it with the police,” said Van Dyk.

Venter has dyed blonde hair and green eyes. Police have not provided further details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing Sarah-Lee Venter, who last seen in Theresapark on September 29. Photo supplied.

Investigators follow leads

Investigators continue to follow up on available information as efforts to establish her whereabouts continue.

Members of the public who may have seen Venter or have information that could assist the investigation are urged to contact the police.

Information can be reported through the SAPS Crime Stop line on 08600 10111, the Pretoria North detective commander, Lieutenant Colonel Thamae, on 082 455 4834 or via the MySAPS application.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing Sarah-Lee Venter, who last seen in Theresapark on September 29. Photo supplied.

Also read: Pretoria mother of two missing for nearly two weeks

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitteror Instagramor TikTokor WhatsApp Channel.

At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
4 hours ago
Trott Chaane 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Trott Chaane

Trott Chaane is a journalist at Pretoria Rekord, focusing on local news. With experience in audio editing and online news, Trott delivers well-researched and accurate articles. Dedicated to impactful journalism, he is passionate about growing in the field and making a difference.
Back to top button