Search intensifies for missing woman after Theresapark disappearance

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing Sarah-Lee Venter, who was reported missing at Pretoria North Police Station after she was last seen in Theresapark on September 29.

The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing, with police pursuing various investigative measures to establish her whereabouts.

A Joint Operational Command Centre has been activated to co-ordinate and oversee the search and investigative efforts.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the public’s assistance could help investigators find Venter.

“Anyone who may have information that could assist in tracing Sarah-Lee Venter is urged to come forward and share it with the police,” said Van Dyk.

Venter has dyed blonde hair and green eyes. Police have not provided further details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing Sarah-Lee Venter, who last seen in Theresapark on September 29. Photo supplied.

Investigators follow leads

Investigators continue to follow up on available information as efforts to establish her whereabouts continue.

Members of the public who may have seen Venter or have information that could assist the investigation are urged to contact the police.

Information can be reported through the SAPS Crime Stop line on 08600 10111, the Pretoria North detective commander, Lieutenant Colonel Thamae, on 082 455 4834 or via the MySAPS application.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing Sarah-Lee Venter, who last seen in Theresapark on September 29. Photo supplied.

Also read: Pretoria mother of two missing for nearly two weeks

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitteror Instagramor TikTokor WhatsApp Channel.