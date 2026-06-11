Several day-care centres march to Mamelodi East police station to hand over memorandum

Four pre-schools in Mamelodi East marched to the Mamelodi East police station to hand over a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Tuesday.

The march was organised by Tsalalang NPO as part of the commemoration of Child Protection month.

The children from Noksii’s Minnie Haven Day and Aftercare and day-care centres Sibusisekile, Vhathu Phanda and Tshimollo participated in the march.

Lethabo Ndabandaba from Tsalanang NPO said the children raised awareness holding placards with child abuse messages.

Ndabandaba said the aim was to educate people about children’s rights.

She said the MOU is to establish a collaborative partnership between Tsalanang NPO, SAPS, NPA, and the participating day care centres to promote child protection, community safety, crime prevention, anti-bullying campaigns, parenting support, and early childhood development programmes within the community.

“This partnership also seeks to improve safety within the community through increased law enforcement visibility and regular night patrol support, as children and community members are currently facing safety concerns,” said Ndabandaba.

The objectives of this partnership is to promote the protection and well-being of children and provide awareness programmes on child abuse, bullying, domestic violence, and crime prevention.

“We also want to encourage community participation in social development programmes, promote safe and child-friendly environments within communities and learning centres,” she said.

The pre-schools said working together, they can reduce crime, violence, substance abuse, and unsafe activities affecting children and families. They requested regular community safety patrols during high-risk hours.

Ndabandaba added that Tsalanang NPO will co-ordinate community programmes and awareness campaigns.

The police will provide safety awareness and crime prevention education, assist with child protection awareness programmes and participate in outreach and educational activities.

Other issues raised were for the National Prosecuting Authority to provide legal awareness programmes related to children’s rights and protection. It must also support educational sessions on justice and victim empowerment and collaborate on community awareness campaigns.

The participating day care centres vowed to participate in child protection and educational programmes, promote safe learning environments for children and co-operate with all stakeholders in community initiatives.

In addition, they will also encourage parent and community involvement in programmes, and report incidents affecting the safety and well-being of children.

Ndabandaba added that the MOU remains in effect for five years.

Police in response said the MOU will be a life-time agreement because the children are the future of this country. They have sworn to work with the pre-schools, community and local organisations.

Ndabandaba concluded that the programme ended at Sibusisekile day-care centre where different law enforcement agencies also raised awareness about children’s rights.

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