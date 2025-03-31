Bulls Daisies confirm their dominance with third consecutive national title

The Bulls Daisies once again proved they have no peers on the provincial scene by beating Western Province 46-31 in a pulsating Women’s Premier Division final at Loftus Versfeld that delivered 12 tries, with the champions from Pretoria defending the title they’ve held since 2023.

It wasn’t plain sailing after the visitors delivered a very promising first half, with the scores tied at 17-17 at the break. However, once the Daisies made some adjustments in the second half, they broke clear to seal another well-deserved win.

The girls form Cape Town never stopped trying, as was shown by the final try of the match when all was lost already. They came to play, but the Daisies were also full of running throughout the game.

Province’s early defence was good and they stopped a couple of lineout drives and attacks on the flanks, where dangerous wing Ayanda Malinga was given no space by WP’s alert tacklers.

However, the early composure the visitors showed was starting to disappear in the face of relentless attacks by the Daisies. They made heavy weather of basic play, like getting out of their red zone with sloppy passing, charged down kicks and lost lineout throws near their own line.

With no way to relieve the pressure, even when in possession, it was a matter of time for something to give and it did 17 minutes in when Jakkie Cilliers scored the first of her three tries from turnover ball near the WP line.

Other try scorers for the home team were Ayanda Malinga (2), Faith Tshauke, Patience Mokone and Sanelisiwe Charlie. Mokone finished the tournament as the player who scored the second most tries after Boland’s Aseza Hele.

WP looked dangerous at times, but couldn’t always finish due to too many unforced errors. When they attacked, they were met by determined Daisies defence.

The Cape side lost fullback Donëy Filies due to a head knock early in the second half.

Cilliers, who had an off day with the boot, scored her third with six minutes to play after better handling by the inside backs. She converted to push the Daisies’ lead to 46-24.

WP wing Leigh Fortuin, who had a productive afternoon with ball in hand, got the last try of the match, after the final buzzer, when she scored in the corner. Alicia Willemse kicked a lovely conversion, but the 46-31 score line was a fair reflection of the day’s action.

𝐀𝐁𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐋𝐘 𝐁𝐑𝐔𝐓𝐀𝐋 ⚠️ Some of the hits in the final between the Bulls Daises and DHL Western Province were crazy 💥#WomensPremierDivision | #HereForHer pic.twitter.com/YyTwkZjSjj — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) April 1, 2025

