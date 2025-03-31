Gauteng North dominates national junior athletics championship again

Gauteng North is still the athletics association in South Africa with the most depth among its young athletes.

This fact was proven this past weekend at Athletics South Africa’s (ASA) u.16, u.18, u.20, and u.23 Track and Field Championships, held at Green Point Athletics Stadium in Cape Town.

Apart from winning more than twice as many medals as their nearest rival at the championships, this team packed with future stars also completely overshadowed their nearest rival on the scoreboard. Their total of 1857 is more than 1000 better than their nearest rival, Central Gauteng Athletics, who collected 841 points. Boland Athletics finished third with 785 points.

AGN won 168 medals at the championship. This includes 74 gold, 48 silver and 46 bronze medals.

Central Gauteng Athletics (71, including 11 gold, 22 silver and 33 bronze) took home the second most medals, while Athletics Central Northwest’s 60 medals (24 gold, 21 silver and 15 bronze) placed them in third place.

Ten of the 28 event records – that is, more than a third – that were broken at the championships now stand behind the names of AGN athletes.

While several athletes from schools such as Die Hoërskool Menlopark, as well as the Afrikaanse Hoër Seuns- and Meisieskole made their schools proud with their great contribution to AGN’s success at the championship, it was especially the performance of the Curro Hazeldean School’s athletes that shone the spotlight on this school’s remarkable rise on the athletics track.

For Curro Hazeldean, this year’s event marked a historic milestone, with an impressive eight gold, five silver, and four bronze medals won by learners from the school in the colours of AGN.

The Curro Group’s commitment to athletics has led to outstanding growth, with this year’s national championship seeing an unprecedented number of its learners competing. Leading this is Manus Hendriks, Curro’s Sports Project Manager for Athletics, who is driving a new era of sporting excellence. Under his guidance, Curro is implementing premier sports programmes to refine athletic skills and create opportunities for learners to excel in competitive sports.

“Currently, 25 schools are part of our programme, which has incorporated the concept of mass participation and allowed for every child to feel that they matter at every level. Our goal is to create an environment where young athletes can thrive, pushing their limits and competing at the highest level. The record number of Curro learners at this year’s national championship is proof of the effectiveness of our programmes and the dedication of our athletes,” Hendriks explained.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!