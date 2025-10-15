Ackermann makes major changes for URC clash against Connacht

Johan Ackermann has made major changes to his team that will face Irish franchise, Connacht, in Galway in the west of Ireland on Friday night in their second match on their current United Rugby Championship (URC) tour of Europe.

Only five players – three forwards and two backs – survived the axe in the starting line-up. However, one of the men in the backline who escaped the axe, Canaan Moodie, is moving from centre to wing.

This follows last weekend’s defeat to Ulster, the first of the season. In all, there are therefore 11 changes in the starting line-up, including captaincy. There are also six new inclusions on the bench, reflecting a strong rotation.

The 23-year-old lock, Reinhardt Ludwig, will take over the captaincy, while Dawid Kriel will serve as vice-captain.

In summary, the front row sees Gerhard Steenekamp out, Alu Tshakweni in at loose head prop; Johann Grobbelaar out, and Jan-Hendrik Wessels moved from the bench to hooker.

Among the locks Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg has been replaced by Ludwig, while the backrow changes see Marco van Staden and Mpilo Gumede moved, and JJ Theron and Nama Xaba introduced.

Paul de Wet and Keagan Johannes come in at halfback with Harold Vorster replaced by Jan Serfontein in the centre, with Kriel back.

Handré Pollard has returned to SA for personal family reasons.

Willie le Roux will start at fullback and Canan Moodie will fill the right wing berth.

Connacht arrive for this fixture having struggled recently in the URC, with only two wins in their last eight matches, and both against Italian opposition. Despite this, the Irish province remain competitive at home, losing just once in their last four Championship games there, a 21-31 setback against Edinburgh last year.

The Bulls face a stern test after their unbeaten start to the current URC was halted by the 28-7 loss to Ulster last weekend. Ackermann’s team have lost their last two away games, but have not suffered three consecutive away defeats since October 2023.

Historically, the two sides have clashed four times, with the Bulls holding the upper hand in three wins. Their only loss was a 7-34 defeat in Galway in 2021, adding greater significance to this encounter as they seek to regain momentum.

BULLS vs CONNACHT

Alu Tshakweni, 2. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Cobus Wiese, 5. Reinhardt Ludwig (Capt), 6. Nama Xaba, 7. JJ Theron, 8. Jeandré Rudolph, 9. Paul de Wet, 10. Keagan Johannes, 11. Sebastian de Klerk, 12. Jan Serfontein, 13. Dawid Kriel (VC), 14. Canan Moodie and 15. Willie le Roux. Replacements: 16. Johan Grobbelaar, 17. Gerhard Steenekamp, 18. Francois Klopper, 19. Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, 20. Mpilo Gumede, 21. Embrose Papier, 22. Harold Vorster and 23. Stravino Jacobs.

