Young cricket stars shine in Little Titans League

On the rugby field, young children learn to play the game from the age of six in the ‘Bulletjie’ rugby concept, which has been used with great success for many years to cultivate a love for the game.

Meanwhile, cricket administrators in Pretoria have also established a similar concept for boys and girls between the ages of six and eight, called ‘Little Titans’, where the young lads learn to bat, bowl and field in their own competition, called the Little Titans Cricket League.

More than 120 teams from across Pretoria participated in this popular league during the past season, which kicked off on 9 August and peaked last week with a big Little Titans festival at SuperSport Park.

The Little Titans League offers boys and girls in the aforementioned age groups the opportunity to take their first steps into organised cricket in a safe, fun and supportive environment.

“Our main goal is to make every child’s first cricket experience so special that they develop a lasting love for the sport,” said Ryno Bester, organiser of the Little Titans League.

According to Bester, the Little Titans league was presented for the fourth time this year.

“It remains a very enjoyable experience every season to see the smiles on the young children’s faces when they hit a four or a six, or take a wicket. It is a priority for us to make every boy or girl’s first cricket experience the best possible,” he explained.

Over the past four years, the Little Titans League has grown into one of the largest and most beloved junior cricket platforms in the region, with hundreds of young players learning new skills, building friendships and developing self-confidence every season.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram