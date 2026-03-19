Hanekom returns as Bulls shuffle pack for Cardiff clash

The Bulls have shuffled their deck for Friday’s home clash against Cardiff, making several tactical adjustments to the side that faced the Stormers last week.

The most significant news is the return of Cameron Hanekom, who finds a place on the bench after a gruelling nine-month injury lay-off. His inclusion provides a massive emotional and physical boost to the squad as he nears his first competitive minutes since last June.

The starting front row sees a change at tighthead, with Francois Klopper stepping in for Wilco Louw. Further back, Cobus Wiese moves from the bench into the starting lock position to partner Ruan Nortje, as Ruan Vermaak shifts to the replacements.

The loose trio has been recalibrated with Nizaam Carr earning a start at number eight. This move pushes Jeandré Rudolph to the bench, offering a different dynamic at the back of the scrum while retaining the leadership of Marcell Coetzee and the work rate of Elrigh Louw.

In the backline, the halfback pairing of Embrose Papier and Handré Pollard is reunited to steer the ship. However, the midfield and wings see fresh energy.

Stedman Gans returns at inside centre, replacing Harold Vorster. Cheswill Jooste gets the nod on the right wing – Sebastian de Klerk is out with a long-term injury – adding specialised pace to the wide channels.

The bench has been heavily rotated to provide significant levels of intensity. Marco van Staden and Jan-Hendrik Wessels provide high-calibre cover for the front row, while the inclusion of Khuta Mchunu and the shifting of Ruan Vermaak suggests the Bulls are looking for a dominant second-half set-piece performance.

Kick-off time for Friday night’s game is at 19:00.



BULLS vs CARDIFF

1. Gerhard Steenekamp, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 3. Francois Klopper, 4. Cobus Wiese, 5. Ruan Nortje, 6. Marcell Coetzee (Captain), 7. Elrigh Louw, 8. Nizaam Carr, 9. Embrose Papier, 10. Handre Pollard, 11. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 12. Stedman Gans, 13. Canan Moodie, 14. Cheswill Jooste, 15. David Kriel

REPLACEMENTS: 16. Marco van Staden, 17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18. Khuta Mchunu, 19. Ruan Vermaak, 20. Cameron Hanekom, 21. Jeandre Rudolph, 22. Paul de Wet and 23. Willie le Roux.

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