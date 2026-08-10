Hunting for snow? Here’s where Pretoria residents could find it today

With snow falling across parts of South Africa and Monday, August 10, being a public holiday, Pretoria residents hoping to experience a rare winter wonderland may be tempted to bundle up, jump in the car and go hunting for snow.

While Pretoria itself is unlikely to see snow, residents may not necessarily have to travel all the way to the Drakensberg or Eastern Cape to find it.

The best prospects relatively close to the capital are towards south-eastern Gauteng and, more importantly, the high-lying areas of Mpumalanga.

According to Vox Weather meteorologist Michelle du Plessis, both the ECMWF and GFS weather models have indicated the likelihood of significant snowfall over the Mpumalanga Highveld on Monday, including areas around Dullstroom, Ermelo and Standerton.

Closer to Pretoria, light snow remains possible over south-eastern Gauteng, with Delmas, Nigel, Benoni and Vereeniging among the areas being watched.

However, those hoping to build a snowman may need to travel further.

Vox Weather warned that snow falling together with rain over Gauteng may struggle to settle, meaning residents could see flakes without waking up to the thick white blanket seen elsewhere in the country.

Delmas, roughly an hour’s drive east of Pretoria depending on the starting point and traffic, is therefore one of the closest areas worth watching, although significant accumulation is far from guaranteed.

Those prepared to make a longer trip could head further east towards the higher Mpumalanga escarpment.

Belfast and Dullstroom are among the better prospects, with the high elevation of this region making it considerably more favourable for snowfall.

Forecasts for the Belfast area indicate the possibility of snow as temperatures plunge, while weather forecasts have specifically identified Belfast, Dullstroom and Ermelo as areas that could experience snow or a mixture of snow, sleet and rain.

Dullstroom, about 250km from Pretoria by road, is traditionally one of Mpumalanga’s coldest towns and sits at an elevation of around 2 100m, making the surrounding high ground particularly favourable when powerful winter systems sweep across the country.

The nearby Steenkampsberg mountains rise even higher, reaching more than 2 300m in places.

For Pretoria residents determined to make a snow day of the public holiday, the Belfast-Dullstroom area therefore appears to offer one of the better chances within reasonable driving distance, while Delmas and parts of south-eastern Gauteng offer closer but considerably less certain possibilities.

Those considering travelling south could also keep an eye on Heidelberg and Vereeniging, where temperatures are expected to plummet and light snowfall remains possible across southern Gauteng.

The weather system responsible for the dramatic conditions is expected to intensify on Monday as a cut-off low develops over the country.

Significant snowfall is also expected much further afield over the eastern Free State, Lesotho, southern Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and high-lying parts of the Eastern Cape, where some areas have already been transformed into spectacular winter landscapes.

However, turning the public holiday into a spontaneous snow-hunting road trip comes with an important warning.

Vox Weather has cautioned that major travel disruptions are possible as snow, heavy rain and freezing conditions affect parts of the country. Motorists have specifically been warned against unnecessary travel into areas experiencing heavy snowfall.

The N3 Toll Concession has also warned motorists travelling during the Women’s Day long weekend to prepare for rapidly changing conditions, including freezing temperatures, mist, rain, snow and possible black ice on higher sections of the route.

Anyone heading out should therefore check the latest weather and road conditions before leaving and should not attempt to enter closed roads or mountain passes simply to reach the snow.

With conditions changing quickly, the closest place to Pretoria where snow actually settles could also change during the course of Monday.

Also read: Snow and bitter cold on the way: Keep your pets warm

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