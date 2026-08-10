Winter wonderland: Snow blankets parts of SA as big freeze takes hold

Parts of South Africa have transformed into a winter wonderland as snow falls across several provinces on Monday morning, August 10, with more areas expected to turn white as the powerful winter system moves across the country.

Fresh snow has already been reported across high-lying parts of the Eastern Cape and southern Drakensberg, while snowfall has also been reported on higher ground near Bloemfontein in the Free State.

Vox Weather reported snow falling near Bloemfontein on Monday morning, as well as at Elliot and along the R56 near Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

Thick snow was also falling across the southern Drakensberg, with beautiful winter scenes emerging from Lake Naverone as the landscape became covered in white.

The widespread snowfall forms part of a significant winter system bringing bitterly cold temperatures, rain, strong winds and snow to large parts of the country.

According to Vox Weather meteorologist Michelle du Plessis, significant snowfall was expected across parts of the Eastern Cape, Lesotho, the southern Drakensberg and eastern Free State, with snow also possible across high-lying areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

The Eastern Cape is expected to bear the brunt of the snowfall, with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issuing an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive snow over parts of the province.

The warning includes the Chris Hani District as well as the Senqu, Elundini and Matatiele municipalities, where significant accumulations could result in dangerous travelling conditions and some communities becoming temporarily inaccessible.

Areas around Rhodes and Barkly East are among those expected to experience some of the most impressive snowfall, with temperatures hovering around freezing in places.

KwaZulu-Natal’s high-lying areas are also firmly in the firing line. The southern Drakensberg has already received snow, while further falls are expected across the mountains and surrounding high ground as extremely cold air continues to move across the region.

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The Free State has also joined the winter spectacle, with snow reported on high ground near Bloemfontein and further snowfall possible across the province’s eastern and northern parts.

Attention will also turn to Gauteng as the system progresses.

Light snowfall remains possible over parts of southern and south-eastern Gauteng later on Monday, including areas around Vereeniging, Nigel and Benoni. However, temperatures near the surface could mean much of this falls as a mixture of rain and snow, limiting the chances of significant accumulation.

Parts of the Mpumalanga Highveld and escarpment could also see light snowfall as temperatures plunge.

While the snow is creating spectacular scenes across the country, residents and travellers have been urged not to underestimate the severity of the weather.

Heavy snowfall can rapidly make mountain passes and rural roads dangerous or impassable. At the same time, the combination of freezing temperatures, rain and strong winds could pose a risk to vulnerable people, animals and livestock.

With snow already falling and the coldest air still spreading across parts of the interior, South Africa’s winter wonderland is far from over.

Also read: Snow and bitter cold on the way: Keep your pets warm

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