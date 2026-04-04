KES Easter Festival day 2 promises more thrilling schoolboy sport

Day 2 of the KES Easter Festival is well underway, building on the momentum of an exciting opening day that delivered thrilling rugby and hockey action.

Read more: KES gears up for thrilling day 2 as rugby takes centre stage

From early this morning, crowds once again made their way through the gates, eager for another full day of top-quality schoolboy sport. The atmosphere remains vibrant, with cheers ringing out across the fields as teams continue to showcase their skill, determination, and pride.

Thursday set the tone, with competitive fixtures and standout performances, and today promises more of the same, as schools from across the country take to the field. Both rugby and hockey encounters are expected to deliver fast-paced, hard-fought contests that’ll keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

Beyond the matches, the festival spirit continues to shine. Families and friends are soaking up the lively environment, enjoying food stalls and reconnecting on the sidelines while supporting their teams.

Also read: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing

As day 2 unfolds, anticipation continues to build for more memorable moments, with the KES Easter Festival once again proving to be a celebration of sport, community, and tradition.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.