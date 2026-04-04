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KES Easter Festival day 2 promises more thrilling schoolboy sport

After an electric opening day, the festival continues with more high-intensity rugby and hockey action at KES

April 4, 2026
Naziya Davids-Easthorpe 1 minute read
KES Easter Festival
Wezi Shongwe and Sikho Fumbata. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

Day 2 of the KES Easter Festival is well underway, building on the momentum of an exciting opening day that delivered thrilling rugby and hockey action.

Daniel Eyre and Chloe Hoffmann. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

Read more: KES gears up for thrilling day 2 as rugby takes centre stage

The Gobe family. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

From early this morning, crowds once again made their way through the gates, eager for another full day of top-quality schoolboy sport. The atmosphere remains vibrant, with cheers ringing out across the fields as teams continue to showcase their skill, determination, and pride.

Sbabalwe Magwebu, Jeffrey Niland, Bulumko Manqina, and Joseph Moges. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

Thursday set the tone, with competitive fixtures and standout performances, and today promises more of the same, as schools from across the country take to the field. Both rugby and hockey encounters are expected to deliver fast-paced, hard-fought contests that’ll keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

Grace Faber and Megan Saunders enjoy their time at the KES Easter Festival. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

Beyond the matches, the festival spirit continues to shine. Families and friends are soaking up the lively environment, enjoying food stalls and reconnecting on the sidelines while supporting their teams.

Emily Rhodes, Talita Mark, and Tatiana de Andrade. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

Also read: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing

As day 2 unfolds, anticipation continues to build for more memorable moments, with the KES Easter Festival once again proving to be a celebration of sport, community, and tradition.

Michael Stanton, Gosi Molefe, and Connor van Jaarsveldt. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
April 4, 2026
Naziya Davids-Easthorpe 1 minute read

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Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

Naziya is a junior journalist who graduated from Monash South Africa in 2022, specialising in Journalism and International Relations. She loves sports, especially Formula 1. Naziya covers a wide range of news topics, from serious current events to community stories, school happenings, and sports news. Naziya’s goal is to provide clear, engaging, and informative stories that make a difference in her community and beyond.
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