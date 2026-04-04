Local sportSport

Late drama and fierce contests electrify day 2 of KES Easter Festival

A packed crowd, last-minute heartbreak, and thrilling rugby clashes define an unforgettable second day at KES Easter Festival.

April 4, 2026
Naziya Davids-Easthorpe 2 minutes read
KES Easter Festival
A Cranbrook player attempts to block Dale College players from scoring. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

The grounds of King Edward VII School were alive with energy as day 2 of the KES Easter Festival drew in a sea of supporters, families, and friends, all eager to witness another day of top-tier schoolboy sport.

A Dale College rugby player runs with the ball. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

Read more: KES Easter Festival day 2 promises more thrilling schoolboy sport

From the sidelines to the stands, anticipation filled the air as both the hockey Astroturf and rugby fields buzzed with intensity, each match adding to the festival’s growing excitement.

A KES player tackles a St Andrew’s player. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

On the hockey field, all eyes were on the home side as the KES Red Sticks faced off against St Andrew’s College in a gripping encounter. The match burst into life from the first whistle, with both teams showing intent and urgency. It was KES who struck first, finding the back of the net and sending the home crowd into celebration.

However, the momentum began to shift as St Andrew’s regrouped and came out stronger in the second and third quarters, applying relentless pressure. The Reds held firm for much of the contest, defending their slender lead with determination and heart. Yet, in a cruel twist in the dying moments of the game, St Andrew’s found the equaliser, breaking KES hearts and sealing a 1–1 draw in dramatic fashion.

A KES player runs with the ball. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

It was a match that had everything: intensity, skill, and a finish that left spectators breathless.

A St Andrew’s hockey player takes a corner. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

The rugby field offered no less excitement. Dale College went head-to-head with visiting Australian side Cranbrook School in a fast-paced and physical contest. Cranbrook wasted no time asserting itself, opening the scoring early and setting the tone. Dale responded with resilience, fighting back with a well-worked try that reignited their challenge.

Also read: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing

A Cranbrook player scores a try. Photo: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

What followed was an end-to-end battle, with both sides exchanging tries and refusing to give an inch. The crowd was treated to a showcase of attacking rugby, with moments of brilliance from both teams.

@caxton.schools

CAXTON SCHOOLS WATCH: The energy at King Edward VII School is unmatched as Day 2 of the KES Easter Festival delivers pure sporting drama. From heartbreak to high intensity action, the festival continues to showcase the very best of school sport. Video: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

♬ Pump Up the Bass – Paul Velchev

In the end, it was Cranbrook who edged ahead, holding on to secure a hard-fought 29–24 victory.

As the sun continues to shine on the festival, the promise of more thrilling encounters lies ahead. With both hockey and rugby delivering unforgettable moments, day 2 has once again proven why the KES Easter Festival remains a highlight on the school sports calendar.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
April 4, 2026
Naziya Davids-Easthorpe 2 minutes read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Naziya Davids-Easthorpe

Naziya is a junior journalist who graduated from Monash South Africa in 2022, specialising in Journalism and International Relations. She loves sports, especially Formula 1. Naziya covers a wide range of news topics, from serious current events to community stories, school happenings, and sports news. Naziya’s goal is to provide clear, engaging, and informative stories that make a difference in her community and beyond.
Back to top button