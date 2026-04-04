Late drama and fierce contests electrify day 2 of KES Easter Festival

The grounds of King Edward VII School were alive with energy as day 2 of the KES Easter Festival drew in a sea of supporters, families, and friends, all eager to witness another day of top-tier schoolboy sport.

Read more: KES Easter Festival day 2 promises more thrilling schoolboy sport

From the sidelines to the stands, anticipation filled the air as both the hockey Astroturf and rugby fields buzzed with intensity, each match adding to the festival’s growing excitement.

On the hockey field, all eyes were on the home side as the KES Red Sticks faced off against St Andrew’s College in a gripping encounter. The match burst into life from the first whistle, with both teams showing intent and urgency. It was KES who struck first, finding the back of the net and sending the home crowd into celebration.

However, the momentum began to shift as St Andrew’s regrouped and came out stronger in the second and third quarters, applying relentless pressure. The Reds held firm for much of the contest, defending their slender lead with determination and heart. Yet, in a cruel twist in the dying moments of the game, St Andrew’s found the equaliser, breaking KES hearts and sealing a 1–1 draw in dramatic fashion.

It was a match that had everything: intensity, skill, and a finish that left spectators breathless.

The rugby field offered no less excitement. Dale College went head-to-head with visiting Australian side Cranbrook School in a fast-paced and physical contest. Cranbrook wasted no time asserting itself, opening the scoring early and setting the tone. Dale responded with resilience, fighting back with a well-worked try that reignited their challenge.

Also read: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing

What followed was an end-to-end battle, with both sides exchanging tries and refusing to give an inch. The crowd was treated to a showcase of attacking rugby, with moments of brilliance from both teams.

@caxton.schools CAXTON SCHOOLS WATCH: The energy at King Edward VII School is unmatched as Day 2 of the KES Easter Festival delivers pure sporting drama. From heartbreak to high intensity action, the festival continues to showcase the very best of school sport. Video: Naziya Davids-Easthorpe ♬ Pump Up the Bass – Paul Velchev

In the end, it was Cranbrook who edged ahead, holding on to secure a hard-fought 29–24 victory.

As the sun continues to shine on the festival, the promise of more thrilling encounters lies ahead. With both hockey and rugby delivering unforgettable moments, day 2 has once again proven why the KES Easter Festival remains a highlight on the school sports calendar.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.