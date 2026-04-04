Rugby enthusiasts out in numbers for day two of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival

Music, food stalls, and schoolboy rugby are the order of day two of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival, celebrating the best in schoolboy rugby.

Read more: KES gears up for thrilling day 2 as rugby takes centre stage

The Easter Rugby Festival is one of the most anticipated events on the school calendar, and a prime opportunity for brands to engage with our school community, emerging athletes, and their families.

The festival continues to grow, attracting teams and supporters from across South Africa. In 2025, spectator numbers reached nearly 13 000. They’re hoping to break that this year.

Today marks day two, where teams compete in a festival format, prioritising the love of the game over league standings, and highlighting rising talent and the traditions that make schoolboy rugby such a cherished part of our sporting culture.

Also read: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing

Isla Dreyer said she had a few favourite teams. “I am cheering for St Benedict’s College and Hilton College.”

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.