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Rugby enthusiasts out in numbers for day two of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival

Rugby Festival continues to grow, attracting teams and supporters from across South Africa.

April 4, 2026
Asanda Matlhare 1 minute read
Erin Gallagher and Ariana De Abreu
Erin Gallagher and Ariana De Abreu. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Music, food stalls, and schoolboy rugby are the order of day two of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival, celebrating the best in schoolboy rugby.

Read more: KES gears up for thrilling day 2 as rugby takes centre stage

Noella Carlin and Hannah Brits. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

The Easter Rugby Festival is one of the most anticipated events on the school calendar, and a prime opportunity for brands to engage with our school community, emerging athletes, and their families.

Kyle Zorich, Christian Sabela, and Leo Lamohr. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

The festival continues to grow, attracting teams and supporters from across South Africa. In 2025, spectator numbers reached nearly 13 000. They’re hoping to break that this year.

Phumi Ndhlovu. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Today marks day two, where teams compete in a festival format, prioritising the love of the game over league standings, and highlighting rising talent and the traditions that make schoolboy rugby such a cherished part of our sporting culture.

Also read: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing

Cameron Brown, Alasdair Wadley, and Suhail Mohideen. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Isla Dreyer said she had a few favourite teams. “I am cheering for St Benedict’s College and Hilton College.”

Isla Dreyer, Katelyn Kruger, and Katya O’Brien. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
April 4, 2026
Asanda Matlhare 1 minute read

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Asanda Matlhare

Asanda is a Rosebank Killarney Gazette multimedia Journalist. She covers community-related affairs. Asanda was previously an intern at The Star and The Citizen Newspaper
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