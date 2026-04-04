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St David’s Marist Inanda’s U19 rugby team walks away victoriously from Hoërskool Randburg U19 bout

Hoërskool Randburg U19 will be playing against the New Zealand team next, on Monday, April 6.

April 4, 2026
Asanda Matlhare 1 minute read
St David's Marist, Inanda U19 and Hoërskool Randburg U19 players
St David's Marist, Inanda U19 and Hoërskool Randburg U19 players perform a scrum. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Friends and families are out in numbers for day two of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival.

Read more: KES gears up for thrilling day 2 as rugby takes centre stage

Hoërskool Randburg player Ewan van der Walt. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Burger Field saw St David’s Marist, Inanda U19 and Hoërskool Randburg U19 rugby players battle it out, which resulted in a win for St David’s Marist, Inanda, 28–26.

Also read: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing

Hoërskool Randburg player Hendrico Reening. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Hoërskool Randburg U19 head coach Coné Basson said the team is taking the loss as motivation. “This was our third game of the season. We only had two games before this, so we’re still building towards what we want for the season.”

U19 St David’s Marist, Inanda player, Giorgio Ferreira. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Basson added that the team is looking forward to Monday and preparing to play against the New Zealand team. “Playing against the team from New Zealand will be interesting, because they move the ball quite quickly, which is also our style of playing. We definitely have work to do in improving before Monday.”

@caxton.schools CAXTON SCHOOLS | Watch: St Stithians girls college first team take on Springfield on the Red Astro at the Saints SportsFest 2026. Video: Nkazimulo Ncube #CaxtonSchools #SaintsSportsFest ♬ Warrior – lladywolf

The St David’s Marist, Inanda U19 rugby coach declined to comment about the team’s win.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
April 4, 2026
Asanda Matlhare 1 minute read

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Asanda Matlhare

Asanda is a Rosebank Killarney Gazette multimedia Journalist. She covers community-related affairs. Asanda was previously an intern at The Star and The Citizen Newspaper
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