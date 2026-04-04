St David’s Marist Inanda’s U19 rugby team walks away victoriously from Hoërskool Randburg U19 bout

Friends and families are out in numbers for day two of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival.

Read more: KES gears up for thrilling day 2 as rugby takes centre stage

Burger Field saw St David’s Marist, Inanda U19 and Hoërskool Randburg U19 rugby players battle it out, which resulted in a win for St David’s Marist, Inanda, 28–26.

Also read: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing

Hoërskool Randburg U19 head coach Coné Basson said the team is taking the loss as motivation. “This was our third game of the season. We only had two games before this, so we’re still building towards what we want for the season.”

Basson added that the team is looking forward to Monday and preparing to play against the New Zealand team. “Playing against the team from New Zealand will be interesting, because they move the ball quite quickly, which is also our style of playing. We definitely have work to do in improving before Monday.”

The St David’s Marist, Inanda U19 rugby coach declined to comment about the team’s win.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.