Final day drama unfolds as KES Easter Festival builds to a thrilling finish

The final day of the KES Easter Festival has arrived, bringing with it a wave of anticipation, energy, and unforgettable schoolboy sport.

From early morning fixtures to the much-awaited final clashes, the atmosphere is electric as teams and supporters soak in the last moments of this celebrated tournament.

On the rugby field, Hoërskool Noordheuwel delivered a commanding performance to secure a 29–5 victory over Hoër Landbouskool Marlow.

Their clinical play and determination ensured they ended their campaign on a high note, much to the delight of their supporters.

Read more: Hoërskool Noordheuwel U16 wins their last game of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival

Meanwhile, the hockey Astroturf was alive with fast-paced action as Glenwood High School produced an impressive display to overcome Hoërskool Waterkloof 5–3. The match was filled with attacking flair and moments of brilliance, keeping spectators engaged until the final whistle.

As the day unfolds, excitement continues to build with two highly anticipated fixtures still to come. Maritzburg College faces St Andrew’s College in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter, while Kearsney College takes on Parktown Boys’ High School in another clash set to draw strong support from the sidelines.

Also read: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing

However, the spotlight firmly rests on the hosts. All eyes will be on KES as they step onto the field for the final match of the festival against Queens College Boys’ High School at 15:15. With pride, passion, and home support behind them, the team will be eager to close off the 22nd edition of the festival on a memorable note.

Beyond the results, the final day captures the true spirit of the KES Easter Festival. It is found in the cheers from the stands, the camaraderie between teammates, and the shared moments that linger long after the final whistle.

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