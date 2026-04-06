Final day of KES Easter Festival promises thrilling showdowns and unforgettable moments
Anticipation builds as the 22nd KES Easter Festival reaches its final day, with top schoolboy teams set to deliver a fitting finale
The final day of the 22nd annual KES Easter Festival promises a thrilling conclusion to a weekend that has already delivered high intensity action, passionate support, and standout performances across both rugby and hockey.
Read more: Late drama and fierce contests electrify day 2 of KES Easter Festival
From the early hours, the grounds of King Edward VII School (KES) begin to fill with supporters eager to soak in every last moment. There is excitement in the air and anticipation as teams prepare for their final fixtures of the festival.
Conditions are warm, yet the players continue to push with unwavering determination, proudly representing their schools with no hint of fading spirit. War cries echo across the fields, drums pulse from the sidelines, and a sea of school colours stands out boldly in the crowd, creating an atmosphere that is both electric and deeply inspiring.
On the Astroturf, a full schedule of hockey fixtures sets the tone as teams aim to finish strong, with each match driven by pride, redemption, and the push for one final victory.
Rugby promises its own spectacle, with Cranbrook School, from Australia, facing Pearson High School in a highly anticipated clash, adding an exciting international edge to the day.
Also read: KES Easter Festival day 2 promises more thrilling schoolboy sport
The hosts also prepare for a significant final outing, as they takes on Queen’s College Boys High School in what promises to be a gripping encounter. With home support behind them, expectations are high for a strong finish.
Monday April 6 fixtures
Hockey at the Weinberg Astro
- 07:30 Westville Boys High School vs Selborne College
- 08:50 Grey College vs Northwood School
- 10:10 King Edward VII School vs Queens College
- 11:30 Glenwood High School vs Hoërskool Waterkloof
- 12:50 Maritzburg College vs St Andrews College
- 14:10 Kearsney College vs Parktown Boys High School
Rugby
- 09:00 to 10:00 Hoërskool Eldoraigne vs Hudson Park High School
- 10:15 to 11:25 Worcester Gymnasium vs Dale College Boys High School
- 11:30 to 12:40 Hoërskool Noordheuwel vs Hoër Landbouskool Marlow
- 12:45 to 13:55 Cranbrook School Australia vs Pearson High School
- 14:00 to 15:10 Northwood School vs St Andrew’s College
- 15:15 to 16:25 King Edward VII School vs Queen’s College Boys High School
As the day unfolds, every match is an opportunity, whether to secure a win, show resilience or play with pride.
The final day is about more than results. It is the moments, on and off the field that define the KES Easter Festival and leave a lasting impact.
For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.