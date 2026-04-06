Final day of KES Easter Festival promises thrilling showdowns and unforgettable moments

The final day of the 22nd annual KES Easter Festival promises a thrilling conclusion to a weekend that has already delivered high intensity action, passionate support, and standout performances across both rugby and hockey.

Read more: Late drama and fierce contests electrify day 2 of KES Easter Festival

From the early hours, the grounds of King Edward VII School (KES) begin to fill with supporters eager to soak in every last moment. There is excitement in the air and anticipation as teams prepare for their final fixtures of the festival.

Conditions are warm, yet the players continue to push with unwavering determination, proudly representing their schools with no hint of fading spirit. War cries echo across the fields, drums pulse from the sidelines, and a sea of school colours stands out boldly in the crowd, creating an atmosphere that is both electric and deeply inspiring.

On the Astroturf, a full schedule of hockey fixtures sets the tone as teams aim to finish strong, with each match driven by pride, redemption, and the push for one final victory.

Rugby promises its own spectacle, with Cranbrook School, from Australia, facing Pearson High School in a highly anticipated clash, adding an exciting international edge to the day.

Also read: KES Easter Festival day 2 promises more thrilling schoolboy sport

The hosts also prepare for a significant final outing, as they takes on Queen’s College Boys High School in what promises to be a gripping encounter. With home support behind them, expectations are high for a strong finish.

Monday April 6 fixtures

Hockey at the Weinberg Astro

07:30 Westville Boys High School vs Selborne College

08:50 Grey College vs Northwood School

10:10 King Edward VII School vs Queens College

11:30 Glenwood High School vs Hoërskool Waterkloof

12:50 Maritzburg College vs St Andrews College

14:10 Kearsney College vs Parktown Boys High School

Rugby

09:00 to 10:00 Hoërskool Eldoraigne vs Hudson Park High School

10:15 to 11:25 Worcester Gymnasium vs Dale College Boys High School

11:30 to 12:40 Hoërskool Noordheuwel vs Hoër Landbouskool Marlow

12:45 to 13:55 Cranbrook School Australia vs Pearson High School

14:00 to 15:10 Northwood School vs St Andrew’s College

15:15 to 16:25 King Edward VII School vs Queen’s College Boys High School

As the day unfolds, every match is an opportunity, whether to secure a win, show resilience or play with pride.

The final day is about more than results. It is the moments, on and off the field that define the KES Easter Festival and leave a lasting impact.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.