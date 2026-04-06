Hoërskool Noordheuwel U16 wins their last game of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival

In a nail-biting and energetic game, Hoërskool Noordheuwel U16 walked away victoriously from their bout against Queens College U16, with a score of 29–26.

The stands were filled with supporters, cheering and encouraging their respective teams to play their best.

Read more: Final day of KES Easter Festival promises thrilling showdowns and unforgettable moments

Nick Schenck, Queens College coach from the Eastern Cape, said he was proud of how the team performed, despite their loss. “It’s been a long tour, and the boys fought hard. The kind of performance they put out today was a testament to what we are as a school. We underperformed in our previous two games, but today the boys brought out the belief, skills, and execution.”

Morné Heunes, Hoërskool Noordheuwel’s 16 A team coach, noted that he thought the team played well in the first half, but didn’t take all the opportunities. “Well done to Queens College. They tackled and defended well, but, overall, not too bad from our side.”

Also read: Late drama and fierce contests electrify day 2 of KES Easter Festival

Scores from other games played today include:

Pridwin Preparatory School U13 vs Clifton Nottingham Road U13, 28–10, and

St Sthithians Boys Preparatory U13 vs Dale Junior U13, 7–41.

The last game of the day, scheduled for 16:00, will be Westlake Boys High 1st XV U19 vs Hoërskool Randburg 1st XV U19.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.