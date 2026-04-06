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Rugby fans and families support their teams for the final day of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival

Teams from the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and the Free State were part of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival, coming together to celebrate school sports.

1 hour ago
Asanda Matlhare 1 minute read
Fils Kanda, Glodi Sabi, and Messy Mayela
Fils Kanda, Glodi Sabi, and Messy Mayela. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Friends, family, and rugby fans are slowly trickling in for the last day of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival on April 6.

Luyanda Phiri and Moloko Masemene. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Read more: Final day of KES Easter Festival promises thrilling showdowns and unforgettable moments

The Easter Rugby Festival is one of the most anticipated events on the school calendar, and a prime opportunity for brands to engage with the school community, emerging athletes, and their families.

Alexia Watson and Nicholas Gers. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Featuring teams from the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, and Western Cape, the festival has offered an exciting atmosphere for players and supporters alike.

Unathi Koza and Melokuhle Sithole. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Also read: Late drama and fierce contests electrify day 2 of KES Easter Festival

From April 2, teams have competed in a festival format that prioritises the love of the game over league standings, highlighting rising talent and the traditions that make schoolboy rugby such a cherished part of the school’s sporting culture.

Ndalo Sithole, Kone Ndou, and Oabile Motau. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

Burger Field and C Field are expected to be filled with more fans throughout the day, which is expected to end at 16:00 after the final game of the day.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
1 hour ago
Asanda Matlhare 1 minute read

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Asanda Matlhare

Asanda is a Rosebank Killarney Gazette multimedia Journalist. She covers community-related affairs. Asanda was previously an intern at The Star and The Citizen Newspaper
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