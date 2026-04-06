Rugby fans and families support their teams for the final day of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival

Friends, family, and rugby fans are slowly trickling in for the last day of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival on April 6.

Read more: Final day of KES Easter Festival promises thrilling showdowns and unforgettable moments

The Easter Rugby Festival is one of the most anticipated events on the school calendar, and a prime opportunity for brands to engage with the school community, emerging athletes, and their families.

Featuring teams from the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, and Western Cape, the festival has offered an exciting atmosphere for players and supporters alike.

Also read: Late drama and fierce contests electrify day 2 of KES Easter Festival

From April 2, teams have competed in a festival format that prioritises the love of the game over league standings, highlighting rising talent and the traditions that make schoolboy rugby such a cherished part of the school’s sporting culture.

Burger Field and C Field are expected to be filled with more fans throughout the day, which is expected to end at 16:00 after the final game of the day.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.