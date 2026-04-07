Tuks versus the Northwest Eagles in the Varsity Cup final promises to be a humdinger

The third “S” will be up for grabs for Tuks on Monday when they take on the Northwest Eagles in the Varsity Cup Tournament final.

Tuks ensured they would play a home final on Monday night by beating UJ 53-34. The Eagles (Pukke) got the better of the Maties in Potchefstroom, winning 50-10, securing their final spot.

Many may wonder what the third “S” is about. Well, in 2024, Tuks won the Shield Tournament. That is one “S” done and dusted. Last year, they were in action in the “semi-finals” of the Varsity Cup. Another “S” ticked off. As things currently stand in Varsity Rugby, Tuks and Maties each boast five titles. So if Tuks beat the Eagles on Monday, they will hold the record of “six” titles. That will complete the triple “SSS”.

Tuks’ head coach, Dewey Swartbooi, is not one to believe in the proverbial “cart before the horse”, and for good reason. His team and the boys from Potchefstroom have faced each other 21 times since 2008 in the Varsity Cup. Tuks have been on the winning side 11 times and the Eagles 10.

It should be noted that the Eagles are the only team that has beaten Tuks in this 2026 Varsity Cup tournament. It happened in Potchefstroom when they won 30-22 in the league phase of the competition.

“I think the Varsity Cup final is going to be a titanic duel. As far as I’m concerned, the two best forward packs of the tournament are in action. Many may think it will be a ruthless battle without flair, with the outcome decided by kicks. I have got a gut feeling that it will be more exciting than that,” said Swartbooi.

The coach believes if his team wants to win, their forwards will have to dominate up front.

“We have a motto here at TuksRugby, which is that the forwards have to carry the piano, and that the backs have to play it. It boils down to the principle that, without a piano, there is no music. It stands to reason that without the ball, no team can score,” he explained.

Photo: Frans Lombard Photo: Frans Lombard Photo: Frans Lombard Photo: Frans Lombard Photo: Frans Lombard Photo: Frans Lombard Photo: Frans Lombard Photo: Frans Lombard Photo: Frans Lombard Photo: Frans Lombard Photo: Frans Lombard Photo: Frans Lombard The Tuks rugby stadium was packed on Monday night for the Varsity Cup semi-final between the home team and UJ, who travelled from across the Jukskei River to try to stop the men from the University of Pretoria. Photo: Frans Lombard

Swartbooi also believes that discipline is going to be of paramount importance in the final.

“I have to check again, but we conceded penalties in the semi-final against UJ in ways we don’t usually do. We will have to work on that. Another important thing is that when there is a chance to score points, we have to make it count,” he remarked.

What bothers Swartbooi is that Tuks were slow out of the blocks again in the semi-finale against UJ. The team from across the Jukskei River scored the first try.

“It wasn’t as if we didn’t have opportunities, because for sure we did. Unfortunately, we made mistakes at critical times when on the attack. Heyneke Meyer used to often say that, if you want to win finals, you must never let go when you have your opponent in a stranglehold. You have to relentlessly keep the pressure on them,” he said.

The one thing that excites Swartbooi is his team’s character.

“There is brotherly love and care between all the players. Some players in our bigger squad haven’t played a single game yet. I know they would give anything to play and will do whatever it takes to do so. They are there with every training session, bringing positivity to the team. Through their enthusiasm, they force the other players to keep stepping up. I take my hat off to them,” he concluded.

Kick-off for Monday night’s final at Tuks is at 19:00.

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