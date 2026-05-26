Champions crowned in inaugural Titans Daisy Cup tournament

The Titans are known as a cricket franchise that can create new opportunities to advance the game with fresh ideas and the Titans Daisy Cup is no exception.

This unique T20 tournament, was launched to bridge the gap between cricket seasons and open doors for the next generation of talent. The tournament was created with the objective of strengthening the cricket pipeline, increasing participation opportunities, and creating meaningful playing experiences for young cricketers.

The inaugural edition of the Titans Daisy Cup concluded this past weekend at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

From its opening fixtures on 12 April 2026 through to the finals weekend and the highlight on Sunday 24 May, the tournament brought together schools, clubs, and academies in a celebration of youth cricket that few could have anticipated would be quite so compelling.

Batting action from the Titans Daisy Cup u.15 final at SuperSport Park between the Sunrisers Yellow and the eventual u.15 champions, Strike Force.

Photo: Charmaine Visser

The tournament featured 49 teams from both within and outside the Tshwane region and catered for various age groups and divisions, including u.9, u.11, u.13, u.15, u.16, and Open Men’s categories, providing a valuable platform for player participation and talent development.

Six matches were played across the final weekend, each one a testament to the depth of talent coursing through the grassroots of the game.

Among the many names that captured attention throughout the competition, one stood above the rest. LE Prinsloo, a remarkable 13-year-old representing Future Klofies (a premier youth development cricket academy tied to Hoërskool Waterkloof), finished the tournament as its standout performer, accumulating an extraordinary 576 runs to claim the top batter ranking and be named the tournament’s number one player.

In a competition filled with emerging talent, Prinsloo’s performances were nothing short of exceptional and will surely be a name to watch for years to come.

Bowling action from the Titans Daisy Cup u.15 final at SuperSport Park between the Sunrisers Yellow and the eventual u.15 champions, Strike Force.

Photo: Charmaine Visser

When the trophies were handed out, Future Cricket Academy proved unstoppable in the younger age groups, claiming both the u.9 and u.11 Titans Daisy Cup titles.

Inspired no doubt by Prinsloo’s brilliance, Future Klofies were crowned the u.13 champions, while Strike Force emerged victorious in the u.15 category.

Future Klofies Blue then added another title to the growing collection, winning the u.16 crown, before Middies Young Guns from Mpumalanga brought the curtain down in style by clinching the senior u.19 title.

One of the tournament’s most remarkable stories belonged to Laerskool Lynwood, who reached three separate finals, the u.9, u.11, and u.13 – a feat that speaks volumes about the school’s cricketing culture and competitive spirit.

Fielding action from the Titans Daisy Cup u.15 final at SuperSport Park between the Sunrisers Yellow and the eventual u.15 champions, Strike Force.

Photo: Charmaine Visser

The Titans Daisy Cup was made possible in partnership with MSC Sports. Justin Stern, Head of Cricket at MSC Sports, reflected warmly on what had been achieved.

“This was a successful tournament, and it was wonderful to see young talents step up and show their skills on a big stage. We look forward to many more of these tournaments in the future,” Stern remarked.

Charlotte Serwadi, who served as Tournament Director, echoed that sentiment with equal enthusiasm.

“This has been an excellent tournament from start to finish and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve all accomplished together. Beyond the competition itself, we were able to identify players who will now have the opportunity to train with the Titans, which is exactly the kind of pathway this tournament was designed to create,” Serwadi commented. The success of this year’s tournament has reaffirmed the importance of such initiatives in developing the future of the game.

LE Prinsloo, a remarkable 13-year-old representing Future Klofies finished the Titans Daisy Cup tournament as its standout performer, accumulating an extraordinary 576 runs to claim the top batter ranking and be named the tournament’s number one player.

Photo: Facebook

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