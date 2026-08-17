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Bulls out of Currie Cup race, despite two remaining league fixtures

Although the Bulls still have two matches to play in the league phase of this year's Currie Cup tournament, these fixtures against the Stormers fifteen and the Sharks fifteen will be of academic importance for Phiwe Nomlomo's team.

August 17, 2026
Koos Venter 1 minute read
Bulls lock Sintu Manjezi is held in the air in vain by loosehead prop Dylan Smith during a kick-off by the Cheetahs in Sunday's Currie Cup match at Loftus Versfeld, as the ball is already lost and on the way to the ground. Photo: Frans Lombard

The Bulls XV suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in this year’s Currie Cup tournament at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday when the Cheetahs beat them 62-52.

As the score indicates, there was not really any talk of proper defence as is expected from two teams in a professional rugby match, with the Bulls scoring eight tries, while the men from Bloemfontein reached the goal line nine times.

The Cheetahs survived a fightback from the Bulls to win the 17-try humdinger, after the visitors led 47-17 at halftime.

Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard
Photo: Frans Lombard

A long-range penalty goal by the Free State’s Tiaan Swanepoel in the dying moments of the match also ensured that the Bulls could not even collect a second bonus point, despite the high score.

The Bulls finished sixth in the final standings in the Currie Cup series last year after winning three of their seven matches and they will therefore, regardless of what happens in their last two matches, finish worse this year.

With the four URC franchises currently all occupying the bottom four places in the Currie Cup standings, there can be no doubt that the competition is currently an embarrassment to rugby in South Africa. Serious consideration will need to be given to the future of the tournament.

Bulls XV 52 (17), Cheetahs 62 (47)

Bulls XV – Tries: Riyaad Bam, Siphosethu Mnebelele, Kebotile Maake, Marnus Rademeyer (2), Brooklyn Newman, Nizaam Carr, Devon Williams. Conversions: Keagan Johannes (6).

Cheetahs – Tries: Michael Annies (2), Zander du Plessis, Prince Nkabinde (2), Neels Volschenk, Cohen Jasper (2), Victor Sekekete. Conversions: Jaco van der Walt (7). Penalty goal: Tiaan Swanepoel.

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At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
August 17, 2026
Koos Venter 1 minute read

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Koos Venter

Koos Venter is an experienced journalist who started his career 35 years ago, before the days of cellphones, modern computer systems, the internet and digital cameras, as a correspondent for Nexus, the former national magazine of the Department of Correctional Services. He has since worked for various other publications in all aspects of news coverage, as a columnist and in the production side of newspapers and online publications. Since 2007 he has specialized as a sports writer, while he is also regularly used as an analyst and commentator by several radio stations.
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