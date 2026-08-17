Xaba leads the charge to Totalsports Women’s Race Joburg victory

Pretoria’s road racing superstar, Glenrose Xaba, delivered a commanding performance at the Totalsports Women’s Race Joburg, powering to victory in the 10km race at Marks Park, Emmarentia on Sunday.

Xaba underlined her class on home soil, leading the field to claim top honours in the Joburg leg of the Women’s Month Celebration in 32 minutes and 11 seconds.

As the final leg of the three-event series, the Totalsports Women’s Race Joburg brought the curtain down on a memorable national campaign celebrating women through running, fitness and community.

The top three finishers in Sunday’s Totalsports Women’s Race Joburg are, from left, Brenda Kenei (Kenya, second), Glenrose Xaba (winner) and Cacisile Sosibo (third).

Photo: Tobias Ginberg

Referring to Kenya’s Brenda Kenei, Xaba said she saw a post that there would be a lady aiming for a time of sub 31 minutes.

“I said I would go with her. I knew the course was tough, but I would try my best to stick with her. The beginning was hard because she was pushing, but I tried my best to keep the pace. I noticed that when it came to the hills, she was not as strong. So I tried to close the gap on the downhills so that when we approached the hills, I could stick with her. I think the plan worked for me,” Xaba explained after the race.

Talking about when she made her break, Xaba said she think it was about two kilometres before the end when I broke away from the Kenyan athlete.

The start of the 10km Totalsports Women’s Race Joburg.

Photo: Tobias Ginberg

“I knew that when we got to one kilometre to go, we were going to climb again. The route is very fast, but also very challenging because there are a lot of ups and downs,” she remarked.

The champion athlete from Pretoria was delighted that the strategy worked.

“It feels amazing to cross the finish line first. I think it’s my second win of the year, so I am very happy. It shows that my training is going well. I am focusing on the World Champs, so when I come to a race, I am coming with a full programme,” she concluded.

Kenei eventually came in second, while another South African athlete, Cacisile Sosibo, finished third.

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