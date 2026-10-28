Three treated for smoke inhalation in Pretoria east farm fire

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation as firefighters battled a fire involving a hay storage room at a farm in Pretoria east.

The incident comes amid reports of a veld fire in the Menlo Park area, with a photograph shared on social media showing a plume of smoke in the distance. The post described the photograph as having been taken from a Menlo Park school.

Rekord contacted Menlo High School, which confirmed there was no fire at the school.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said a call was received at 10:54. On arrival, crews found a storage room containing hay bales on fire at a farm on Graham Road.

Radebe-Kgiba, the department’s deputy chief of public information and liaison services, also reported a grass fire.

Firefighters were still battling the blaze at the time of her update. Three patients had been treated for smoke inhalation by private medical services.

Radebe-Kgiba said no other fires in the area had been confirmed.

It has not been confirmed whether the smoke pictured from Menlo Park was linked to the farm fire.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not yet been confirmed.

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