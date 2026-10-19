Sold-out CSIR Road Race yields SA record

More than 2,000 athletes set off early Saturday morning in the 33rd CSIR Road Race, which, as usual, took place on and around the campus of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research in Brummeria, in the east of Pretoria.

Entries for this popular race sold out about a week ago, and athletes travelled from all over Gauteng to secure the coveted CSIR road race medal.

Athletes who entered the race had a choice between the 21km half-marathon, the 10km road race, or the popular 5km fun run, an event typically well-liked by more casual runners who participate in road races for the enjoyment and fitness benefits.

The 35-year-old Clinton Kruis, from the Roodepoort Athletics Club (middle), won the men’s 21km race in a time of 1:14.06. Justin Marais from “Die Vuilhonde” Athletics Club (left) finished second in 01:17.10 and Vincent Seng, from the Bedfordview Athletics Club (right) took third place in 01:19.03.

Photo: Supplied

According to the CSIR running club and their sponsor, Bestmed Medical Scheme, the race reflects a shared commitment by both organizations to promote healthier lifestyles and create opportunities that encourage people to make their wellbeing a priority.

A fierce battle took place among the serious athletes in both the men’s and women’s categories of the 21km race.

35-year-old Clinton Kruis, from the Roodepoort Athletics Club, won the men’s 21km men’s race in a time of 1:14.06. Close on his heels was Justin Marais from a local Pretoria club with the intriguing name “Die Vuilhonde”, who finished in 01:17.10, while Vincent Seng, from the Bedfordview Athletics Club, took third place in 01:19.03.

The women’s section in the 21km race was won by Marelise Retief from the Phobians Athletics Club in Pretoria. Her winning time was 01:28.47. While she was the overall winner, she also won the women’s 40-49 age category.

Marelise Retief from the Phobians Athletics Club in Pretoria (middle) won the women’s 21km race in 01:28.47. Isel Barnard from Die Vuilhonde (left) was second in 01:38.26 and Jeannedre Rosewall (right), who participated as an individual entry, was third in 01:43.20.

Photo: Supplied

Isel Barnard from Die Vuilhonde was second in 01:38.26, and Jeannedre Rosewall, who participated as an individual entry, was third in 01:43.20.

The remarkable athlete Miller Langenhoven from the Alpha Centurion Athletics Club, who made headlines earlier this year when he returned to the Comrades Marathon after an astonishing 31-year hiatus and finished with a time of 10:24:53 as the fastest 72-year-old, drew attention once again on Saturday at the CSIR Road Race.

Langenhoven completed Saturday’s 21km race at the CSIR in a new SA record time for the men’s 70–79 age category. His time of 01:42.26 is a new SA record for this age category. He finished in 57th place overall in this race.

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