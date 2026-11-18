19 year old Jayleigh Henning recently achieved an impressive milestone when she secured second place in her first ever 21.1km race in the female junior category at the aQuelle Jacaranda City Marathon Challenge.

Henning, a first year Strategic Brand Management student at Emeris Pretoria, crossed the finish line in an outstanding 1:39:23, averaging an impressive pace of 4:43 per kilometre.

“It honestly feels quite good to finish second in a half marathon race, especially since this was the first time I had attempted this distance in a race. Previously, the furthest distance I had raced was a 10km,” Henning remarked after the race.

The female junior category was won by Skye Barker, with Danielle van Vuuren taking third place.

For Henning, the podium finish adds to an already memorable athletic year. She represented the Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) team at the ASA Cross Country National Championships in September, an experience she describes as one of her proudest sporting moments until her most recent achievement.

As a student, success does not come without dedication. Henning follows a demanding training schedule, exercising five days a week with up to three training sessions per day, including both running and gym workouts. Despite the rigorous routine, she manages to balance her sporting commitments with her academic responsibilities.

“I think I manage my time quite well. I know when I need to put in the work for studying and when I need to focus on running, so balancing the two isn’t too hard for me”, she explained.

Beyond the medals and accolades, Henning says running helps her maintain balance and resilience.

“If I’m stressed, running helps me manage my emotions really well. Running has also taught me to persevere through hard things. You can’t just give up, or else you remain stagnant. Even when things get really difficult, a little progress is better than no progress and you can’t just stand still while everything around you keeps moving”, she added.

Henning believes that while motivation plays a role in success, discipline is the true driver behind consistent performance.

“Motivation comes and goes and you won’t constantly have it. That’s where discipline comes in. When I’m unmotivated, I remind myself that the feeling will pass and discipline is what keeps you going”, she explained.

As a student athlete, Henning acknowledges the unique challenges that come with balancing academics and sport. Her advice to fellow student athletes is to trust their own journey while staying disciplined, her secret recipe for success.

“Remember that you’re doing it for yourself and don’t compare yourself to anyone else. You won’t be a typical student, so you’ll naturally have different challenges and a unique outlook, but that makes you stronger”, she emphasised.

Reflecting on her first podium finish, the young, up-and-coming star athlete said the experience has strengthened her belief in her potential.

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