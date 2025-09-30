More snakes observed in and around Pretoria

Snake activity in Pretoria is beginning to pick up as temperatures rise, with recent call-outs including puff adders, rinkhals and brown house snakes.

While removals are still relatively quiet for now, experts warn that sightings typically increase sharply after the first summer rains.

According to local snake catcher Maggle Webster, you should be vigilant for increased snake presence as temperatures rise and they emerge from hibernation to hunt and mate.

“I have had a few call outs, for puffadders, rinkhals and brown house snakes.

“It is still fairly quiet at the moment with call outs. Snakes found around Centurion area, Rinkhals, puffadders, snouted cobras, Mozambique spitting cobras, night adders, stiletto snake, brown house snake, short snouted grass snake, Herald snake, spotted bush snake, aurora house snakes,mole snakes and Southern African Pythons. The latter is protected species.”

She said sometimes snakes come in with a vehicle or truck and need to be returned to the area they are found (like a black mamba and western bellied sand snake.

“Those we have found here that came in with either car or truck. Snake activity increases significantly, particularly after the first summer rains.

“Snakes are most active during these warmer periods, especially when searching for food.”

Webster provided the following safety tips:

• Educate Yourself:

Learn about the dangerous and harmless snakes in your area.

• Keep Pets Secure:

Keep a close eye on pets, especially dogs and horses, as they are at higher risk of bites.

• Clear Clutter:

Reduce hiding spots for snakes by keeping your property tidy, especially areas with rocks, logs, and dense vegetation.

• Respect Snakes:

Remember that snakes are shy and will typically avoid humans unless provoked. If you encounter a snake, do not attempt to capture or kill it, and keep a safe distance.

• Keep a Safe Distance:

If you are 5 meters or more away from a snake, you are safe and it cannot bite you.

Webster said people often think that snakes go into hibernation during winter, but that is not quite the case.

“As temperatures drop, snakes become less active and spend far more time underground. Some snakes, like Puff Adders and the Southern African Python, mate in the middle of the winter in the northern parts of their range, where day temperatures often exceed 23 degrees Centigrade. Certain snakes, like the Rinkhals will often emerge from their hideouts in the middle of winter to bask, but are quick to disappear if disturbed.”

Here is what you should do if you encounter a snake:

Immediately retreat at least five paces and observe the snake from that safe distance. Be careful some snakes can spit their venom with a range of close to 3 m.

Never attempt to catch or kill a snake unless you have been trained in the removal of snakes and have the right equipment. Don’t use braai tongs or cloves when you handle a snake.

Clear the area from people and remove all pets, especially dogs. A Dog’s instinct is to protect and they do hunt and will try and kill the snake and in the process get bitten.

Call a snake remover to remove the snake and it is very important to watch the snake until help arrives. Once sight of the snake is lost, it becomes very difficult for removers to locate it.

The most common mistakes people make include picking up snakes, trying to kill them, or failing to monitor the snake while waiting for help. The Stiletto Snake, in particular, is often picked up because of its small size, but its bite can cause severe pain and tissue damage

How to keep snakes out of your property:

Unfortunately, there is no effective snake repellent. This includes substances like Jeyes Fluid, old oil, diesel, moth balls, various plants and commercially available snake repellents.

Keep your garden clean and neat and remove building rubble or other suitable hiding places for snakes.Trim tree branches away from the roof, cutting back shrubs from windows.

Water features, pet food in outside bowls and aviaries will attract snakes as they hunt for rodents and toads.

Physical barriers like shade cloth or zinc sheeting wrapped or placed around a fence without gaps and around 1m high will prevent snakes from entering a property.

Meanwhile, Paul Visser from the Pretoria ICE Community Network said it’s crucial to be aware of the potential risks.

“Educate yourself and your children about snakes in our area.”

Save these numbers:

Snake catcher Maggie Webster – 082 299 2822

Snake catcher Nico Engels, who lives in the north of Pretoria, is called out to catch snakes all over the city. Here are his numbers: 073 197 3852 and 071 677 2186.

