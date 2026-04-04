29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival day 2 promises another great day of schoolboy rugby

One of the highlights from day 1 was Westlake Boys High, from New Zealand, performing the Haka on Burger Field.

April 4, 2026
Asanda Matlhare 1 minute read
Westlake Boys High from New Zealand
Westlake Boys High from New Zealand performs the Haka on Burger Field. Photo: supplied

Sunny skies, more rugby, and fuller benches are expected today for day 2 of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival on April 4.

Day 1 kicked off the weekend in style on Thursday, with a feast of tries and several thrillers that were decided in their dying stages.

Read more: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing

The opening 1st team game was the first of the close encounters, won 38–36 by the Golden Lions Rugby Union Invitation team over Welkom Gimnasium. Two one-sided affairs followed it, before the action intensified.

The U13 St Stithians Boys’ Preparatory vs U13 Cordwalles Preparatory School for Boys game was underway. Photo: Asanda Matlhare

The highlight of day 1 was the rare privilege of watching the Westlake Boys High, from New Zealand, perform the Haka on Burger Field as they prepared to face Hoërskool Monument High.

Also read: Westville Boys hockey team dominates Parktown Boys’ on KES Easter Festival day 1

Today promises to be another great day of schoolboy rugby. Locals are encouraged to get down to Burger Field.

Tickets are available at the gate and on Webtickets. Those who can’t make it can catch the live games on the SuperSport School App.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
April 4, 2026
Asanda Matlhare 1 minute read

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Asanda Matlhare

Asanda is a Rosebank Killarney Gazette multimedia Journalist. She covers community-related affairs. Asanda was previously an intern at The Star and The Citizen Newspaper
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