29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival day 2 promises another great day of schoolboy rugby

Sunny skies, more rugby, and fuller benches are expected today for day 2 of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival on April 4.

Day 1 kicked off the weekend in style on Thursday, with a feast of tries and several thrillers that were decided in their dying stages.

Read more: KES Easter Festival day 1 in full swing

The opening 1st team game was the first of the close encounters, won 38–36 by the Golden Lions Rugby Union Invitation team over Welkom Gimnasium. Two one-sided affairs followed it, before the action intensified.

The highlight of day 1 was the rare privilege of watching the Westlake Boys High, from New Zealand, perform the Haka on Burger Field as they prepared to face Hoërskool Monument High.

Also read: Westville Boys hockey team dominates Parktown Boys’ on KES Easter Festival day 1

Today promises to be another great day of schoolboy rugby. Locals are encouraged to get down to Burger Field.

Tickets are available at the gate and on Webtickets. Those who can’t make it can catch the live games on the SuperSport School App.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.