Rugby fans and locals are encouraged to catch the final day of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival

Rugby enthusiasts, families, and friends are expected to attend the last day of the 29th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival on April 6.

Read more: Final day of KES Easter Festival promises thrilling showdowns and unforgettable moments

Burger and C Field are expected to be busy with highly anticipated games, including: Pridwin Preparatory School vs Clifton Nottingham Road (U13), The Ridge School vs Cordwalles Preparatory School for Boys (U13), St Stithians Boys’ Preparatory vs Dale Junior (U13), Middleburg Primary School vs Clifton Durban (U13), and St John’s Preparatory vs Yeoville Boys’ Primary School (U13).

Also read: Late drama and fierce contests electrify day 2 of KES Easter Festival

Temperatures are expected to be scorching. Supporters are encouraged to wear hats and bring high spirits to enjoy the last day of the schoolboy rugby festival.

For more Easter festival highlights and school action, follow #CaxtonSchools online.