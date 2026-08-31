Spring surprise: Cold and thunderstorms heading for Pretoria

Pretoria residents can enjoy warm, sunny weather during the first few days of spring, but should keep jackets and umbrellas close as a powerful weather system approaches Gauteng.

Temperatures are expected to climb to about 28°C on Tuesday and 29°C on Wednesday, before remaining near 28°C on Thursday.

However, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that a cut-off low-pressure system developing over the western interior on Thursday will spread towards the country’s central and eastern parts over the weekend.

The system is expected to bring a noticeable drop in temperatures, showers, thundershowers and windy conditions to Gauteng between Friday and Sunday.

Pretoria will therefore feel the chill, with maximum temperatures forecast to fall from about 28°C on Thursday to approximately 21°C on Friday.

Daytime temperatures could remain near 20°C on Saturday and Sunday, while overnight minimums are expected to drop to between 9°C and 11°C.

Current forecasts indicate the following temperatures for Pretoria:

Monday: 26°C maximum and 13°C minimum

Tuesday: 28°C and 14°C

Wednesday: 29°C and 14°C

Thursday: 28°C and 14°C

Friday: 21°C and 11°C

Saturday: 20°C and 10°C

Sunday: 20°C and 9°C

The forecast may still change as the system develops.

According to SAWS, there is also a possibility of severe thunderstorms over parts of Gauteng from Friday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Where these storms develop, they could produce heavy downpours, localised flooding, strong or damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail.

“The exact location and intensity of severe thunderstorms will depend on the evolution of the atmospheric system,” SAWS said.

Residents have been urged to monitor updated forecasts and official weather warnings throughout the week.

SAWS advised the public to avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and streams, secure loose outdoor objects and avoid sheltering beneath isolated trees or near metal structures during thunderstorms.

The weather service explained that rapidly changing conditions are not unusual at this time of year. Meteorological spring begins on September 1 and is often characterised by contrasting weather as winter circulation patterns weaken and warmer conditions gradually become established.

Cut-off low-pressure systems can occur more frequently during this transition and may produce widespread rain, cold temperatures, strong winds and severe thunderstorms.

Also read: Two former Hoërskool Centurion pupils killed in accident

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.