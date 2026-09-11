Licence drive targets Pretoria taxi backlog

One hundred taxi operators in Pretoria have received operating licences as the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport steps up efforts to clear a backlog of applications and ensure public transport operators comply with regulations.

The licences were handed over to compliant operators affiliated with various taxi associations in Pretoria during a programme at the department’s Tshwane Regional Office on September 10.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the department had made progress in improving its internal administrative and operational processes, allowing it to improve turnaround times for operating licence applications.

“We are committed to ensuring public transport operators do so legally,” said Diale-Tlabela.

She said the department had started issuing operating licences to taxi and other public transport operators across the province and would continue with weekly handover programmes in different regions of Gauteng.

The regular handovers form part of the department’s broader efforts to address the operating licence backlog, improve regulatory compliance and promote a more orderly taxi industry.

Diale-Tlabela also urged taxi operators whose applications remain outstanding to visit the department’s offices to apply for a licence or verify their application status.

The MEC noted that operators also have a responsibility to ensure that they know their operating status and have valid documentation when their vehicles are on the road.

The department is also engaging with traffic authorities to ensure vehicles with valid operating licences are not impounded because of licensing issues.

However, Diale-Tlabela emphasised that this matter would not prevent authorities from taking action where vehicles or operators were found to be in contravention of other provisions of the National Road Traffic Act.

The MEC said the responsibility for ensuring that taxi operators operate legally was shared between government and the industry.

While the department was responsible for processing applications and addressing the backlog, operators were expected to meet the relevant regulatory requirements and keep their documentation in order.

“As the Department of Roads and Transport in Gauteng, we will continue to work to ensure taxi operators conduct their business legally. We are addressing the backlog, and we are committed to ensuring that compliant operators receive their operating licences,” she said.

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