Broederstroom farm attack: No arrests yet after couple’s ordeal

No arrests have been made following the attack on Les and Natasha Brett at their Broederstroom home on Sunday night, November 1, police confirmed on Thursday, November 5.

Hartbeespoortdam police are investigating a case of house robbery after three masked men allegedly entered the residence and fled with seven licensed firearms, ammunition, electronic equipment and other valuables.

In an earlier statement, North West police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Morake said the suspects allegedly gained entry through an unlocked wooden sliding door.

They reportedly demanded money, claiming they knew one of the occupants operated a kiosk at a nearby resort.

According to police, the attackers gained access to a safe and stole seven firearms of different calibres, all reportedly licensed in the male victim’s name. Two cellphones, a laptop, cash and other personal belongings were also taken.

Close family friend Warren Geddes previously told Rekord that the couple were overpowered at approximately 19:30 and subjected to hours of torture.

He alleged that they were stripped naked, beaten and burned with boiling water while the attackers demanded safe keys.

According to Geddes, the attackers began cutting Natasha’s nipples with bolt cutters and repeatedly threatened to rape her when Les refused to surrender the keys. He said they stopped when Les handed them over.

Further information supplied to Rekord alleged that a rifle, described as an AK-47, was forced into Les’s mouth, causing cuts, and that he sustained severe knee injuries.

Arthur Crewe from SRU High Risk Security previously said the couple were burned with boiling water, severely beaten and stabbed.

SRU received a call for assistance at approximately 22:30 and said responders arrived within four minutes. A drone search was conducted, but no suspects were located during the initial response.

Members of the local community policing forum and Harties Emergency Medical Services also assisted.

In its November 3 statement, police described the male victim’s injuries as minor and said he sought medical attention from a doctor after being threatened and allegedly having hot water dropped on him.

That statement did not describe injuries to the female victim or address the allegations involving bolt cutters, stabbing and threats of rape. Those allegations remain attributed to the earlier accounts supplied to Rekord.

Les is the founder of Dung Beetle Bush School, which he established more than 20 years ago to help combat poaching and support wildlife conservation.

North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams previously condemned the attack and urged residents to strengthen home security and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Warrant Officer Gregory Kwadi of Hartbeespoortdam SAPS Detectives on 082 373 9636.

Also read: UPDATE: Police confirm seven firearms stolen in brutal Broederstroom farm attack

Also read: Brutal farm attack: Elderly couple burned, beaten as attackers tried to cut off wife’s nipples with bolt cutters

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitteror Instagramor TikTokor WhatsApp Channel.