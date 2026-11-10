Simple precautions to keep Pretoria pets safe in sweltering heat

Temperatures in Pretoria continue to rise as summer goes into full swing.

While there are many steps we can take to cool ourselves down, we often forget to take care of our pets.

Here are some essential tips for ensuring your pet is protected:

Fill water bowls and add ice cubes during extreme heatwaves, and provide your dog with frozen carrots as a cool and tasty treat.

Supply big shells or buckets of water for dogs to play and cool down in.

Avoid exercising your pets during peak heat and instead opt for cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening.

Provide your pets with a cool, shaded place to rest, and never leave them in a parked car, even for a few minutes.

Watch for signs of heatstroke, such as excessive panting, drooling, vomiting or lethargy.

If you notice any of these signs, move your pet to a cool place immediately and seek veterinary assistance as soon as possible.

Regular grooming can also help keep pets cool, especially long-haired breeds.

Plan ahead when travelling with pets

Make use of the following tips when planning to travel with your pet:

Gradually introduce your pet to car rides to make them enjoyable.

Use a properly sized crate or a crash-tested safety harness to secure your pet in the car.

Avoid the front seat and never drive with your pet on your lap to prevent distractions or accidents and injuries.

Schedule frequent stops for toilet breaks and leg stretches.

Pack essential items such as poo bags, food bowls, water, medication, a grooming kit and familiar toys or blankets.

Ensure your pet wears a collar with an ID tag and is microchipped, and pack a pet first-aid kit and a recent photo.

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