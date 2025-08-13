HONOR 400 Pro Is South Africa’s First True Self-Editing Smartphone Under R18K

With the HONOR 400 Pro, stunning portraits, effortless edits, and creative freedom are built right into your phone

Johannesburg, South Africa – 13 August 2025. The HONOR 400 Series is changing the game for creators, influencers, and anyone who lives life through their lens. With the HONOR 400 Pro, stunning portraits, effortless edits, and creative freedom are built right into your phone—no apps, no subscriptions, just pure creative power in your palm.

AI-Enhanced Portrait Mode — DSLR Looks, No Editing App Required

Say goodbye to heavy filters and awkward blur effects. HONOR’s new portrait engine brings professional-quality photography to your everyday life, with features that make every shot effortlessly shareable.

Studio-grade lighting simulation and facial geometry mapping for natural, stunning portraits

and for natural, stunning portraits Smart bokeh depth correction (no weird hairline blurs)

(no weird hairline blurs) Custom modes like “Neo Glam,” “Cinematic Glow,” and “Editorial Matte”

Perfect for content creators, reels, and spontaneous street portraits

Shoot like it’s a DSLR. Edit like it’s Photoshop. Share like it’s TikTok—all without leaving your phone.

A New Category: The Self-Editing Smartphone

The HONOR 400 Pro is the first smartphone in South Africa under R18K to bring a full AI creative editing suite directly to your device. Think of it as a mobile content studio, not just a camera phone.

Underreported Game-Changer: Built-in AI Eraser

No more waiting to edit on a laptop or downloading sketchy apps. The HONOR 400 Pro includes a native AI Eraser that works inside the Gallery app. Just tap, and distractions—like crowds, cables, or background noise—disappear.

Context-aware and edge-sensitive

and Preserves textures, shadows, and tones

No extra software, no hassle

AI Super Zoom — Go Far Without Moving

Capture distant details like never before, even in low light. The HONOR 400 Pro’s

AI Super Zoom features:

Up to 100× digital zoom with AI + cloud optimization

with AI + cloud optimization Stabilized shots , even at full zoom

, even at full zoom Clear images in nighttime or tricky lighting

Whether you’re capturing a street mural from across the block or a skyline at sunset, this is zoom that sees what you see.

R17,999 — Your Mobile Creative Studio

“With the 400 Series, we’re changing what people expect from mid-range devices,” says Fred Zhou, CEO at HONOR South Africa. “This isn’t just a phone with a great camera. This is your mobile studio — a self-editing smartphone built for people who create on the go.”

Whether you’re a student, micro-influencer, parent, or professional, the HONOR 400 Pro is designed to help you capture life’s moments—and refine them—right on your phone.

Pricing & Availability