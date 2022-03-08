Big ‘US prize’ awaits Sunshine Tour’s Order of Merit winner

Sports Reporter

The Sunshine Tour has announced that the winner of the 2021/22 Sunshine Tour Order of Merit will receive an exemption to play in the 2022 US Open, courtesy of the United States Golf Association (USGA).

The Sunshine Tour’s current season ends with The Tour Championship in early May, whereupon the leading professional on the final Order of Merit who is not already exempt for this Major will gain automatic entry to the 16-19 June US Open at The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts.

Should the leading player on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit already be exempt, the exemption will fall to the next leading player on the Order of Merit who is not yet exempt.

“We are extremely grateful to the United States Golf Association for this incredible incentive for our Sunshine Tour Order of Merit champion,” said Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.

“South Africa has a proud US Open record with victories by Gary Player, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen. Through this exemption we can hopefully add to that number and continue to show that greatness does indeed begin on the Sunshine Tour.”