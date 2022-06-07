UPDATE: No change in condition of boxer Simiso Buthelezi, says worried trainer

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi, who lost his bearings during a World Boxing Federation Africa lightweight bout in Durban on Sunday, remains in a coma in hospital, according to his trainer.

Buthelezi seemed to suffer a serious head injury during his fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa, turning his attention to the referee and corner cushion moments after knocking his opponent down, and through the ropes.

In a video doing the rounds, Buthelezi is seen punching at thin air in the 10th round of the fight, before the referee calls a halt to the bout.

‘Very tough to take’

“There’s no change in his condition, he’s in a coma, he’s not talking, moving, or doing anything right now,” said Buthelezi’s trainer, Bheki Mngomezulu.

“The doctors say there could be a blood clot on the brain due to a blow to the head.”

Mngomezulu further states: “But I didn’t see him taking serious blows during the fight. My thinking is that there was something sinister, like the Zulu medicine, you know muthi. That’s because I’ve never seen anything like this in my time in boxing.

“This is very tough to take, especially for his family.

“Simiso has just graduated two weeks ago at UniZulu in Zoology and Botany. The family can’t understand why this had to happen because Simiso has a bright future.”

Buthelezi said he is worried his fighter might not make a full recovery.

“Right now we don’t even know if there is a chance of a full recovery. Some have told us it’s 70-30 … 70 percent of making it.”