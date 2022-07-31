Chad le Clos storms to record 18th Commonwealth Games medal

Wesley Botton

More than a decade after he first made an explosive impact on the international circuit. Chad le Clos further established his place as one of South Africa’s greatest all-time sport stars on Sunday night by joining a short list of the most decorated athletes of all-time at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Le Clos grabbed the silver medal in the men’s 200m butterfly final in 1:55.89, with Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand winning gold in 1:55.60. James Guy, competing for hosts England, took bronze in 1:56.77.

With his latest podium result, 30-year-old Le Clos lifted his career tally to 18 medals, equalling the record haul held by shooters Phillip Adams of Australia and Mick Gault of England.

The South African earned five medals at the 2010 Games in Delhi, at the age of 18, and he went on to bag seven medals at Glasgow 2014 and another five at Gold Coast 2018.

His tally now includes seven gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.

Le Clos is also South Africa’s most decorated Olympian, as the only SA athlete to earn four medals at the Games, and his impressive career haul includes seven medals at the World Aquatics Championships and 18 medals at the Short-Course World Championships.