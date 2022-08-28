Thousands hit the road for 95th Comrades Marathon — LIVE

Wesley Botton

All is set for the 95th running of the Comrades Marathon, with amateur and elite runners from across South Africa and around the world turning out at the ultra-distance race in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Attracting nearly 16,000 entries, including 1,500 foreign runners, the Comrades Marathon Association said all logistical issues were under control in the build-up to the 89.885km ‘down’ run between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

ALSO READ: Against all the odds, Comrades remains SA’s greatest race

“We have catered in every possible way to make the 95th Comrades Marathon a memorable and hassle-free experience for our runners. We wish all participants a great run on race day,” said CMA chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo.

The race starts at 5.30am. Updates will appear below. Please refresh the browser tab if required.

Up front, in the elite field, local favourite Bongmusa Mthembu will target his fourth title in the men’s race against a line-up which also includes Edward Mothibi, who won the ‘up’ run the last time the race was held in 2019.

The field also features a strong foreign contingent including former gold medallists Justin Chesire of Kenya, Henri Ansio of Finland, Marko Mambo of Zimbabwe and Teboho Sello of Lesotho.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about the Comrades Marathon

While women’s ‘up’ run record holder Gerda Steyn will be missing from the race, as she is focusing on the upcoming New York Marathon, defending ‘down’ run champion Ann Ashworth leads the local contingent alongside the likes of former standard marathon specialists Tanith Maxwell and Jenna Challenor.

The foreign line-up is spearheaded by consistent Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova and Dominika Stelmach of Poland.