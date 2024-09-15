OPINION: Athletes shouldn’t be disqualified for assisting each other

Punishing athletes for good sportsmanship doesn't really make sense.

Olerato Mosiloane approaches a struggling Emil Els during the boys’ U-15 race at the SA Cross Country Championships in Vanderbijlpark. Picture: Cecilia van Bers

I’m all for rules, but only when the rules make sense, and sometimes they don’t.

One regulation in athletics that needs to be reconsidered is the one that prevents individuals in a race from assisting others.

It’s not unusual in long-distance running for athletes to push themselves so hard that their legs collapse beneath them.

It has happened at major international races, as well as local events, most notably at the gruelling Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal where some athletes have to crawl across the finish line.

According to global rules, if an athlete collapses during a race, they cannot be helped by another runner. If they receive assistance, they can be disqualified.

It’s a rule I’ve never really understood, and though I would usually be a stickler for regulations in sport, this one might have to go.

It would make sense to prevent athletes from receiving assistance from a spectator, which is clearly unfair to other runners. But to prevent them from helping one another is a little weird.

Drama at cross country champs

Last week, at the national cross country championships, Emil Els was leading the boys’ U-15 4km race in the closing stages, but with the finish line in sight his legs gave in.

Els tried to stand but collapsed again and he was left stranded as Tyran Brooks stormed past to win the SA title.

In third place, however, Olerato Masiloane didn’t think twice when he saw his Gauteng North teammate struggling to get back up.

Masiloane stopped to assist, and as soon as he grabbed Els and started lifting him up, officials gesticulated frantically in an attempt to warn Masiloane against the decision.

Olerato Mosiloane assisting Gauteng North teammate Emil Els at the SA Cross Country Championships. Picture: Cecilia van Bers

At the age of 15, it’s likely that Masiloane wasn’t even aware of the rule, and he did seem confused when he was told to stop assisting. But he listened and reluctantly left Els stranded.

Ultimately Els managed to get to his feet and crossed the line in third position, with Masiloane taking second place just ahead of him.

If Masiloane is willing to sacrifice a potential medal to assist his teammate, which I’m sure we can all agree reflects the type of sportsmanship we want to see in sport, then what’s the problem?

Let it go

There must be reasons for the rule, which is most likely in place for safety reasons, but it’s a bizarre regulation, and while Masiloane should have been praised for his selfless act, he instead found himself facing disqualification, along with Els.

Though it seemed they would both be scratched, however, both runners were included when the results were released.

The right decision, regardless of the rule, was to let it go, especially when the athletes in question are 15 years old and almost certainly haven’t read every clause in the World Athletics rule book.

The sportsmanlike conduct displayed by Masiloane should be praised, not punished, and administrators who make the rules need to reconsider this one. It doesn’t make sense.