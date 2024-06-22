Athletes frustrated by shambolic organisation at African Championships

Shaun Maswanganyi said he was booking a flight and heading home.

Sprinter Shaun Maswanganyi has spoken out about his poor experience at the continental track and field championships. Picture: Javier Soriano/AFP

Some of the continent’s top athletes, including South African sprinter Shaun Maswanganyi, have threatened to return home due to shambolic organisation at the African Athletics Championships in Yaounde, Cameroon.

On the opening day of competition on Friday, organisers were criticised for multiple issues, including a lack of medical supplies and water for athletes to drink.

Olympic semifinalist Maswanganyi, a member of the SA team who was scheduled to run in the 200m sprint and the 4x100m relay, said he was not willing to compete at the meeting.

‘My health is at risk’

“I wish I were exaggerating when I say my health is at risk, as there is hardly any accommodation for my allergies,” Maswanganyi posted on social media.

“I can only imagine what other athletes are experiencing, from sharing beds to food-related problems. Additionally, transport has been a significant issue.

“That being said, I booked my flight this morning and I’m currently typing this at the airport.”

Technical problems

Organisers were also slammed for using wooden starting blocks and a clapper instead of a starting pistol connected to an electronic timing system.

This raised doubts about whether any records or qualifying performances for the Olympic Games achieved at the event would be recognised as the continental showpiece did not meet international standards.

Double World Championships medallist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana said he was considering withdrawing from the event after winning his first-round 100m heat on Friday.

@LetsileTebogo2 🇧🇼 says he might not proceed with his Africa Championships campaign due to the disorganization going in Cameroon 🇨🇲



Africa Athletics leaders continue to fail its athletes, over & over.



It's a shame that even the home of the CAA president can't get it right.. pic.twitter.com/AKlwJeSiRD — Lynne Wachira (@WachiraLynne) June 21, 2024

“We’ll see about the final because there is a lot of disorganised stuff, so maybe I’m not going to run and maybe I’m going to run,” said Tebogo, who was based in South Africa and competed on the domestic circuit earlier this year.

“You do your warm-up then you stay one hour to be cold, and we know that time is money in athletics. You can’t do warm-ups then sit and be cold, and then you have to run.”

The five-day African Athletics Championships is scheduled to come to a close on Tuesday.