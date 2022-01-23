Cricket

Sport / Cricket

Sports Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
23 Jan 2022
10:18 am

India to bowl first in third ODI, Pretorius in for Proteas

Sports Reporter

South Africa have already won the series after winning the first two ODIs played in Paarl.

Dwaine Pretorius has been drafted into the Proteas team for the third ODI against India in Cape Town on Sunday. Picture: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final One Day International against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

South Africa are 2-0 up in the series and will lift the trophy after Sunday’s match, irrespective of the result. The Proteas won the first two ODIs which were played in Paarl last week.

All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has come into the South Africa team for spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, while India have made four changes to their side, with the series lost.

South Africa also won the three-match Test series earlier this month.

Read more on these topics