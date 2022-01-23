India to bowl first in third ODI, Pretorius in for Proteas

Sports Reporter

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final One Day International against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

South Africa are 2-0 up in the series and will lift the trophy after Sunday’s match, irrespective of the result. The Proteas won the first two ODIs which were played in Paarl last week.

All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has come into the South Africa team for spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, while India have made four changes to their side, with the series lost.

South Africa also won the three-match Test series earlier this month.

???? TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



Dwaine Pretorius comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi for the third and final Betway ODI against India???? #SAvIND #BetwayODISeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/QO8UvP3Y9C— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 23, 2022