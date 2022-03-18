CSA hand new contracts to Proteas players Malan, Petersen

Sports Reporter

Proteas players, limited overs specialist Janneman Malan and Test newcomer Keegan Petersen, have been handed national contracts for the first time.

They join 14 other players to be awarded contracts for the 2022/23 season.

Players not on the contracts list, but who are selected through the course of the next year “can qualify for a performance-based national contract upgrade.”

Over the next 12 months the Proteas will be in action against England (full tour, away), the T20 World Cup in Australia and other tours that will be announced in due course.

The contracts for the Proteas women’s squad will be announced at the conclusion of the World Cup in New Zealand.

Proteas contracted players:

Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen