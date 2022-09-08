England v Proteas 3rd Test, day 1 — Live

Ken Borland

England and the Proteas have travelled back to London for the deciding Test at The Oval, with South Africa eager to repeat their innings victory at Lord’s in the series-opener.

The home team bounced back with an innings win of their own in Manchester, so it all comes down to who wins the spoils at a venue where the Proteas have lost four of their five Tests since readmission. But Hashim Amla scored his record-breaking 311 not out there in 2012 to steer them to an innings victory.

Captain Dean Elgar has already confirmed that Ryan Rickelton is going to replace Rassie van der Dussen after he fractured his finger at Old Trafford, while England have called up Test debutant Harry Brook to come in for the injured Jonny Bairstow.

Action gets underway at 12pm.

Updates will appear below. Please refresh the browser tab if required.

South Africa have hinted that they are going to make other changes too, but all will be revealed at the toss.

