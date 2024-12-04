Bavuma backs decision to stack Proteas batting line-up against Sri Lanka

Ryan Rickelton and Dane Paterson have replaced Wiaan Mulder and Gerald Coetzee in the SA team.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has defended the decision to strengthen their batting line-up, potentially at the expense of their bowling attack, as they gear up for the second Test against Sri Lanka starting in Gqeberha on Thursday morning (10.30am).

With all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee picking up injuries in the SA team’s 233-run victory in the first match in Durban last week, they have been replaced by specialist batter Ryan Rickelton and seamer Dane Paterson for the series decider.

The Proteas will be targeting a 2-0 series victory, while Sri Lanka will be aiming to hit back by securing a series draw.

“Looking at the way we’ve made up our team, we’ve always wanted to have as many runs as we can on the board, so Rickelton coming in gives us that extra batter and that opportunity,” Bavuma said yesterday.

“It also encourages us to keep playing in the manner that we’ve been speaking about.”

Maphaka misses out

While there had been a chance that 18-year-old pace bowler Kwena Maphaka might make his Test debut in Gqeberha, Bavuma said they had felt Paterson was a better option in the unpredictable and windy conditions.

At the age of 35, Paterson has played only five Tests since making his debut against England in January 2020, but he is an experienced player, having turned out in 165 first-class matches.

The Proteas are hoping seam bowler Dane Paterson will stand up and deliver in Gqeberha. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

“If you look at all our (available) bowlers he’s probably the guy who can hit the stumps more consistently, I guess being shorter in stature, and St George’s Park is one of those wickets where lbw balls and nick-offs become a lot more predominant in terms of wicket-taking options,” the skipper said.

“So I guess he (Paterson) adds that variety to us as a team, having a guy who can target the stumps more, and from a skill point of view there are not many guys better than him in terms of getting the ball up there, swinging and nipping it around.

“He’s played five Tests in four years, but every time he’s got an opportunity he has shown why he should probably be playing more, so it’s nice to have him back.”

Not rushing the process

Bavuma was pleased to have Maphaka forming part of the squad, after the teenage prodigy was called up ahead of this week’s match, but the youngster would need to wait before receiving his opportunity at Test level.

Having played only three first-class matches at domestic level, Bavuma felt it was important not to rush Maphaka into top-flight cricket.

“He obviously knows there are certain things he still needs to do to be one of the main guys among our bowlers,” Bavuma said, “but it’s lovely to have Kwena as part of the Test group.”