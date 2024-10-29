Dominant Proteas put under pressure by Bangladesh, Stubbs insists

Stubbs and De Zorzi shared 201 runs for the second wicket.

Tony de Zorzi (left) and Tristan Stubbs both scored their first Test centuries on Tuesday. Picture: Tanvin Tamim/AFP

Though they took control on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh, top-order batter Tristan Stubbs felt the conditions were tougher than the Proteas top order might have made it look in Chittagong on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the SA team lost captain Aiden Markram for 33 runs in the 18th over, before Stubbs joined Tony de Zorzi as they stuck their heels in at the crease.

De Zorzi and Stubbs both hit their maiden Test centuries, with the duo sharing 201 runs for the second wicket.

Stubbs was eventually removed by Taijul Islam for 106 in the 78th over of the innings, and De Zorzi was then joined by David Bedingham as they safely negotiated their way through the final session.

At stumps, South Africa had reached 307/2 in their first innings, with De Zorzi on 141 not out and Bedingham unbeaten on 18.

Struggle to score

Despite the Proteas batters making the conditions look like a batter’s paradise, Stubbs insisted that the host nation’s bowlers had done enough to put them under pressure.

“They got just enough out of the wicket to get you thinking,” Stubbs said.

“It was a good batting wicket but it was hard to score freely and there was a bit of stop, so you could get yourself out by giving them your wicket. I did struggle to score.”

‘Unbelievable’ effort

Stubbs was full of praise for opening batter De Zorzi, who was the star performer for the SA team on the opening day of the match.

“I was really nervous up front but it was nice batting with Tony. He was really calm and he was flowing quite nicely,” Stubbs said.

“I give huge credit to him. Straight after lunch he started cramping in his forearm, and to have the mental strength to go through the whole day was unbelievable.”

Having won the first match last week, the Proteas will be eager to run away with the second and final Test of the series today, though they will have to deal with a Bangladesh attack who will have a new ball in hand this morning.