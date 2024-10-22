Kyle Verreynne’s ‘best Test knock’ puts Proteas in charge in Bangladesh

The South Africans are very much in charge of the first Test taking place in Dhaka.

Kyle Verreynne has called his second Test century, scored on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday, the “most rewarding one” of his career.

Verreynne’s 114 off 144 balls in the Proteas’ first innings helped the South Africans post 308 all out on the second day, for a lead of 202, after bowling out Bangladesh for 106 on the first day.

In their second time batting, the hosts scored better and posted 101 for three at the close, still trailing the Proteas by 101 runs.

Verreynne hit eight fours and two sixes in a high-quality knock and put on important partnerships with Wiaan Mulder (54) and Dane Piedt (32).

‘Most rewarding’

“It’s definitely the best and most rewarding Test innings I’ve played,” said the wicket-keeper batter, who scored 136 not out in his sixth Test, in a second innings knock against New Zealand in Christchurch in February 2022.

“In terms of the heat and humidity and the conditions, facing so much spin for long periods, this is my most rewarding innings,” said the 27-year-old. “It took a lot of concentration out there and it was physically demanding, too.

“The century I scored in New Zealand was in conditions similar to what we have in South Africa, so doing it here in the sub-continent, in tough circumstances, is nice. I’m really happy with it, and to have made a contribution.”

Verreynne said the Proteas’ pre-tour camp, held in Pretoria days before the team’s departure to Bangladesh, had played an important part in preparing him for playing spin on the sub-continent.

“The preparation was really good, we tried to emulate the conditions we’d be facing as best we could,” he said.

“Those five days were important … they gave me a lot of confidence going into this game. I also knew I had to commit to my shots and not go into a shell. Being positive was important.”

In their second innings on Tuesday, Bangladesh battled to deal with the pace of Kagiso Rabada, who took two wickets, with the third wicket going to Keshav Maharaj. At the crease for the hosts are Mahmadul Hasan Joy (38) and Mushfiqur Rahim (31).

With the track expected to dry out even further, South Africa will be confident of wrapping up the Test on Wednesday.