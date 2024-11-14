Ngidi out of Sri Lanka, Pakistan matches, Bavuma set for fitness test

The experienced fast bowler will only return to action in January.

The Proteas men’s team will be without experienced fast bowler Lungi Ngidi this festive season when the team welcome Sri Lanka and Pakistan to South African shores.

Ngidi will not feature in the Tests against Sri Lanka later this month or in the multi-format series against Pakistan, which will be played from December through January.

The 28-year-old has picked up a groin injury which will sideline him until January next year.

According to Cricket South Africa, Ngidi recently underwent a medical assessment as part of his structured conditioning period, during which scans revealed bilateral proximal adductor tendinopathy.

The fast bowler will now begin a rehabilitation programme and is expected to return to play in January, said CSA.

Bavuma uncertainty

Meanwhile, Test captain Temba Bavuma is making positive progress in his recovery from a left elbow injury that ruled him out of the recent Tests against Bangladesh, a series the Proteas won 2-0. Aiden Markram captained the team in the absence of the top order batter.

Bavuma will undergo a fitness test on Monday, 18 November to determine his availability for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts in Durban on 27 November.

The Proteas white-ball team are currently involved in a four-match T20 series against India, with the final match taking place in Joburg on Friday. India lead the series 2-1.