Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

25 Jun 2024

07:59 am

Proteas to face Afghanistan in T20 World Cup semifinals

Both matches in the penultimate round of the tournament will be played on Thursday.

Proteas cricket team

Proteas players in a huddle ahead of their Super 8 victory over West Indies in Antigua on Monday morning. Picture: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP

South Africa will meet Afghanistan in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup on Thursday morning (2.30am SA time), it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Afghanistan, one of the surprise packages of the tournament, defeated Bangladesh by eight runs in the last Super 8 match in Saint Vincent in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

With the victory, Afghanistan finished second in their group to reach the playoffs of a World Cup for the first time.

Semifinal fixtures

They will square off against the Proteas, who went unbeaten over the first two rounds, in the first semifinal in Trinidad and Tobago.

India, also unbeaten after seven matches, will face defending champions England in the second semifinal later on Thursday (4.30pm) in Guyana.

The final of the T20 World Cup will be played in Barbados on Saturday.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Proteas cricket team

