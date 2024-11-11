Stubbs delighted to carry Proteas over the line against India

The middle-order batter contributed 47 not out off 41 balls.

Tristan Stubbs in action for South Africa during the second T20 match against India in Gqeberha on Sunday. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Delivering one of the best international performances of his career, middle-order batter Tristan Stubbs was relieved to carry his team over the line after guiding the Proteas to a three-wicket victory over India in the second T20 International in Gqeberha on Sunday night.

Stubbs hit four boundaries in the penultimate over of the match as the SA team chased down their target of 125 runs with six balls to spare.

🟢🟡Match Result



Superb Cricket from our Proteas!😃🥳🏏



🇿🇦South Africa win by 3 wickets



The series is now level at 1-1.

Next stop, Centurion😉#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/du7zjYW2KZ — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 10, 2024

He made 47 not out off 41 balls, falling just short of racking up his third T20 International half-century.

“It was really nice to get the team over the line and be there not out at the end,” Stubbs said after the game.

“As someone who bats in the middle, that’s your whole goal when chasing. Get the team over the line and do it by being not out at the end.”

Under pressure

Though he managed to maintain his composure at the death, Stubbs admitted the hosts had been put under pressure by India’s spin bowlers.

Varun Cakravarthy was destructive, returning 5/17, and he combined well with Ravi Bishnoi, who took 1/21.

“It was tough. They both do just enough to beat you on either side and it wasn’t easy to come in and take them on,” Stubbs said.

“They’re two of the best spinners in the world, and when they’re on it’s really tough, and they got the better of us in the middle there by just out-spinning us.”

Home support

It was a special night for 24-year-old Stubbs, who was supported by more than 20 friends and family members who travelled from Knysna to watch the match on his mother’s birthday.

“This is my favourite place to play cricket. The crowd was behind us and it was amazing,” said Stubbs, who was named Player of the Match.

“It was my mum’s birthday and 20-30 people came here last night to watch. It gives us momentum to take into the Highveld.”

With the series level at 1-1 with two matches to play, South Africa will face India in the third T20 International at the Wanderers on Wednesday.

The final match of the series will be played in Centurion on Friday.