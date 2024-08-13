Sport

Home » Sport

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

13 Aug 2024

08:53 am

Former SA Olympic champion Schoeman blasts Paris medals

The quality of the bronze medals in particular has come under scrutiny.

Roland Schoeman

Roland Schoeman shows off his gold, silver and bronze medals from Athens. Picture: Duif du Toit / Gallo Images

Former Olympic champion swimmer Roland Schoeman has blasted the Olympic committee for the alleged inferior quality medals handed out at the recent Paris Games.

Schoeman was reacting to a social media post made by American skateboarder Nyjah Huston who won a bronze medal at the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics.

Huston said the quality of the medals wasn’t great after just a week in possession of it.

“These Olympic medals look great when they’re brand new, but after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit … they’re apparently not as high quality as you would think.”

There have been other social media posts, too, about the quality of the medals and earlier this week, Schoeman compared the quality of a few medals in a post on Facebook.

And he wrote: “Comparing @nyjah’s (Huston’s) 1-week old Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medal to @thebrenthayden’s (swimmer Brent Hayden’s) 12-year old London 2012 bronze medal to my 20-year old Athens 2004 bronze medal. This shouldn’t happen. This is embarrassing and needs to be addressed.”

Schoeman tagged the International Olympic Committee in his post.

See it here:

Schoeman competed in four Olympic Games, in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and won gold, silver and bronze at the 2004 Athens Games. He held numerous SA and world records during his swimming career and also won multiple world championships medals.

Read more on these topics

Paris 2024 Olympics Roland Schoeman

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Government and private sector announce R790bn in capital expenditure projects
Celebs And Viral Miss SA: Le Roux’s win ‘step toward greater representation, inclusivity’
Crime Security tightened after grade 10 pupil found dead on Overberg High’s school grounds
Courts ‘They’re chasing sardines’ – Stepfather says Moroadi Cholota was just Magashule’s PA
Celebs And Viral Founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule dies

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES