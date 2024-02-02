De Kock-trained fillies to dominate Guineas

Gimme A Nother is one of five runners from the Mike de Kock yard.

There is a feeling among many pundits right now that the three-year-old fillies are far better than the colts this season.

We have already seen Beach Bomb come away with two Grade 1 victories, one of them in the Grade 1 Paddock Stakes. Then we have undefeated Gimme A Nother who is bred in the purple, with both her dam and grandam having multiple Grade 1 wins.

Gimme A Nother has not been stretched in any of her wins which include the Grade 3 Fillies Mile and the Grade 2 Ipi Tombe Challenge, both over this course and distance. She certainly sets the standard in the Grade 2 the Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Fillies Guineas, the first leg of the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara.

The other two legs are the Grade 1 Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Classic over 1800m and the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift Gauteng Oaks over 2450m.

ALSO READ: The summit for Sandringham

There is also a R1-million bonus awaiting the connections of any filly who can come away with all three legs. One is not sure whether Gimme A Nother will stay 2450m but her class could well see her through.

She is one of five runners from the Mike de Kock yard and it would come as little surprise were his runners to occupy the entire Quartet. JP van der Merwe takes the ride once again on Gimme A Nother.

With two career wins coming over 1600m and having just been pipped in the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas, Silver Sanctuary, another De Kock-trained filly looks the most likely to keep stable companion Gimme A Nother company all the way to the line.

She is a full sister to Safe Passage, and she appears to be just as good. Richard Fourie has picked up the ride.

Champagne Cocktail, White Pearl and Mary’s Greenlight are the other three runners from the stable.

ALSO READ: Gimme A Nother big-race banker